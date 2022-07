The Minnesota Vikings are looking to have more explosive plays and elite firepower on offense. Yes, they have two great receivers in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Running back Dalvin Cook has made three consecutive Pro Bowls. But quarterback Kirk Cousins also has a new weapon in the recently signed Albert Wilson. Wilson is going to be the team's gadget player, which means he'll use his speed, athleticism and versatility in multiple ways. He will be the team's quiet X-factor on offense.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO