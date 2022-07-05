ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon, ND

Wimbledon updates | Ons Jabeur advances to 1st GS semifinal

 3 days ago
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in a women's singles quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Marie Bouzkova on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Tunisian dropped her first set of the grass-court tournament but dominated the rest of the way. She will next face Tatjana Maria of Germany for a spot in the final.

7:20 p.m.

Home favorite Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semifinal — where he’ll face Novak Djokovic — with a 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over David Goffin at Wimbledon.

The ninth-ranked Norrie is the last British player remaining in singles and advanced with Prince William and his wife Kate among the spectators on No. 1 Court.

At 5-5 in the fifth set, the 26-year-old Norrie broke his Belgian opponent and then served it out, winning on his second match point when Goffin sent a backhand into the net.

The 31-year-old Goffin fell to 0-4 in Grand Slam quarterfinal matches.

Djokovic, the No. 1 seed, advanced earlier with a five-set victory over 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner.

5:15 p.m.

Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the Wimbledon semifinals.

The top-seeded Serb extended his winning streak at the All England Club to 26 matches.

The six-time Wimbledon champion improved to 10-1 in five-set matches at the All England Club, with the loss coming in 2006.

Djokovic, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will next face either unseeded David Goffin or ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie for a spot in Sunday's final.

Djokovic's most-recent loss at Wimbledon was five years ago when he retired because of an elbow injury.

The win was Djokovic’s 84th at Wimbledon and ties him with Jimmy Connors for second-most men’s singles match wins at the All England Club, trailing only Roger Federer.

3:30 p.m.

Tatjana Maria advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals — the 34-year-old German’s first final four at any Grand Slam tournament — by beating Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Maria will face either third-seeded Ons Jabeur or unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final.

The 103rd-ranked Maria is only the sixth woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after turning 34.

Maria had also come back from a set down to beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Niemeier was broken in the final game, hitting a backhand into net on match point. Niemeier was a qualifier at the French Open, losing in the first round in her only other appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

11 a.m.

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will be first on Centre Court in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam and third-seeded Ons Jabeur will follow.

The top-seeded Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner of Italy in the main stadium.

Jabeur will then face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

On No. 1 Court, Tatjana Maria will play Jule Niemeier. The two Germans have never been this far at a Grand Slam tournament. Ninth-seeded Cam Norrie will then take on David Goffin in the later match.

Norrie is looking to become only the fourth British man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open era. Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor are the others.

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic overcomes two-set deficit to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
GolfWRX

Jon Rahm calls for Ryder Cup 2027 venue to be ‘de-Americanized’

The selection of Ryder Cup courses has always been crucial to the success and failure of the USA and European teams. The US team was always going to be favoured at Whistling Straits at the most recent of matches, eventually winning easily by 10 points, whilst they also picked up a large margin victory at Hazeltine in 2016.
GOLF
