Tennis

Wimbledon updates | Maria reaches 1st GS semifinal at age 34

 3 days ago
Britain Wimbledon Tennis Germany's Tatjana Maria plays a return to Germany's Jule Niemeier in a women's singles quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

3:30 p.m.

Tatjana Maria advanced to the Wimbledon semifinals — the 34-year-old German’s first final four at any Grand Slam tournament — by beating Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Maria will face either third-seeded Ons Jabeur or unseeded Marie Bouzkova for a place in the final.

The 103rd-ranked Maria is only the sixth woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals after turning 34.

Maria had also come back from a set down to beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Niemeier was broken in the final game, hitting a backhand into net on match point. Niemeier was a qualifier at the French Open, losing in the first round in her only other appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

___

11 a.m.

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will be first on Centre Court in the quarterfinals of the grass-court Grand Slam and third-seeded Ons Jabeur will follow.

The top-seeded Djokovic will take on Jannik Sinner of Italy in the main stadium.

Jabeur will then face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

On No. 1 Court, Tatjana Maria will play Jule Niemeier. The two Germans have never been this far at a Grand Slam tournament. Ninth-seeded Cam Norrie will then take on David Goffin in the later match.

Norrie is looking to become only the fourth British man to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open era. Andy Murray, Tim Henman and Roger Taylor are the others.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Person
Andy Murray
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Novak Djokovic
