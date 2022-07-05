ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks, crude oil prices fall as markets extend slump

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjlA5_0gVLYrTK00
Financial Markets Wall Street People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Friday, continuing a dismal streak that pushed Wall Street into a bear market last month as traders worry that inflation will be tough to beat and that a recession could be on the way as well. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson)

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, extending a slump for the major indexes as investors continue to worry about the state of the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 2:06 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 75% of stocks in the benchmark index fell in the weak opening following a long weekend for the Independence Day holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 437 points, or 1.4%, to 30,660, while the Nasdaq recovered from an early slide and was 0.5% higher.

Small-company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 shed 0.7%.

Energy companies had some of the biggest losses as the price of U.S. crude oil slumped 9.1%. Exxon Mobil fell 4.5% and Hess dropped 8.2%.

Banks also fell significantly, along with bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.80% from 2.90% late Friday. JPMorgan Chase was down 1.4%.

Health care stocks also weighed on the market. UnitedHealth fell 3.9%.

European markets fell broadly.

Stocks remain in a slump that pulled the S&P 500 into a bear market last month, meaning an extended decline of 20% or more from a recent peak. The market's performance in the first half of 2022 was the worst since the first six months of 1970.

Inflation has been squeezing businesses and consumers throughout the year, but tightened its grip after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The invasion sent oil prices higher globally and sent gasoline prices in the U.S. to record highs. That prompted a pullback in spending from consumers struggling with higher prices on everything from food to clothing.

Lockdowns in China from rising COVID-19 cases have also made supply chain problems worse.

Central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to temper inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressive in its shift from historically low interest rates at the height of the pandemic to unusually big rate increases. But, that has raised concerns that the central bank could go too far in raising rates and hitting the brakes too hard on economic growth, which could bring on a recession.

Wall Street has been closely watching the latest economic updates for more clues on how inflation is impacting the economy and whether that could shift the Fed's position on rate hikes. Wall Street will get a closer look at the employment market on Friday when the the government releases employment data for June.

Investors are also looking ahead to the next round of corporate earnings for a clearer picture of inflation's impact. Several big companies recently warned that their financial results are being squeezed by inflation, including spice and seasonings maker McCormick.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Crude Oil Prices#Stock#Oil Company#Nasdaq#Exxon Mobil#Treasury#Jpmorgan Chase#Unitedhealth#European
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
Newsweek

Japan Alarmed by China, Russia Team-Up as NATO Turns Eye to Asia

Japanese officials lodged fresh protests with Beijing and rang up Moscow this week after Chinese and Russian government vessels were seen operating off the disputed Senkaku Islands, according to a report out of Tokyo. Japan administers the uninhabited island chain in the East China Sea, but the islets are also...
POLITICS
marketplace.org

The trucking industry is coming down from its pandemic boom

The American trucking industry moves a huge part of the nation’s freight each year. Trucks moved over 10 billion tons of freight in 2020 accounting for 72.5% of domestic tonnage that year, according to the American Trucking Associations. Some drivers during the pandemic saw lucrative pay rises from companies trying to combat supply chain difficulties — Walmart in April raised its starting salaries for long-haul drivers to up to $110,000, among the highest rates in the nation.
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

European Stocks Rebound, Euro Extends Dollar Slump

European stock markets rebounded on Wednesday, recovering some ground following sharp losses the previous session on fears of a global recession. Oil prices recovered slightly, but WTI remained under $100 per barrel. The euro hit a fresh 20-year low point under $1.02 -- the European single currency fast closing in...
STOCKS
The Independent

US watching ‘very closely’ for signs of Chinese attack on Taiwan, says general

The US is watching “very, very closely” for signs of an attack by China on Taiwan, the chief of the US military has said.“There’s no indications or warnings of anything imminent at this time,” General Mark Milley, the chair of the US joint chiefs of staff, said. “But again, we watch it very, very closely.”He said that a decision to attack by Beijing would be a “political” and policy choice, and based on China’s view of the “cost risk-benefit at the time”, as he acknowledged the repeated threats made by president Xi Jinping to reclaim the island by force...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare for $10 Gas

Gasoline at $10 a gallon would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to […]
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Markets Open Lower Despite Strong June Jobs Report

U.S. markets opened lower this morning despite solid gains on the job front. The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, higher than the 250,000 expected by analysts. Dean Smith, chief strategist at FolioBeyond, joined Cheddar News to discuss why he's still expecting headwinds for the economy. "My headline read on the report is that any expectation for a soft landing is off the table," he said.
MARKETS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy