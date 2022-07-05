ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pac 12 Media Day 2022

By Shea Madson
espn700sports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in to hear Bill Riley live in Los Angeles for PAC-12 Media Days on Wednesday, July 27th....

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s FPI rankings for every Big Ten team entering 2022

ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings are out. This gives us a complete picture of how ESPN’s computers are simulating the 2022 college football season. For those that are unfamiliar with what exactly the FPI is, here’s how ESPN describes it. The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date,...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy