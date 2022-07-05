ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

“Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington announced today the roster of restaurants participating in Summer Restaurant Week from Monday, August 15, through Sunday, August 21.”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

"Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced today the roster of restaurants participating in Summer Restaurant Week from Monday, August 15, through Sunday, August 21. The area's signature summer dining promotion returns this August, inviting diners to experience regional restaurants in different ways. "Diners across the region can look...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

 

Washingtonian.com

Beloved DC Brewery 3 Stars Brewing Company Is Closing

3 Stars Brewing Company, one of the District’s first modern breweries, is shuttering after nearly a decade. There was no reason cited for the closure. What started as a backyard experiment with a home-brewing kit, turned into a hot spot for DC beer lovers. Founders Dave Coleman and Mike McGarvey opened the brewery in 2012 after purchasing a 40,000-gallon walk-in freezer for $1.35. Since then, they’ve grown their beer list to 200-plus options and been named “DC’s Best Local Brewery” by Washington City Paper four times in under a decade. Washingtonian toured the brewery when it was just two guys, a couple of volunteers, and a fraction of the size it is today.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Our Favorite Places for Breakfast and Brunch Around Georgetown

Our Washingtonian Recommends lists bring you the best places to eat, drink, and be entertained—all selected by Washingtonian editors. One of DC’s most famous neighborhoods is a prime place to breakfast or brunch before hitting the shops, waterfront, or the National Mall. Inexpensive to Moderate. 1422 Wisconsin Ave.,...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Washingtonian.com

10 New Summer Happy Hours to Try Around DC

If you’re looking to imbibe early, this all-day happy hour in Old Town starts at 11:30 AM. The Majestic’s generous new specials menu includes $7 cocktails, $6 wines, $4 spirits, and $7 burger sliders and other food options—all available in the dining room, bar, and outdoor patio (times vary). When: Monday through Friday, 11:30 AM to 5 PM (dining room and patio); 11:30 AM to 7 PM at the bar.
RESTAURANTS
mocoshow.com

Corner Bakery in Rio Temporarily Closes

Corner Bakery at 1 Grand Corner Ave in Gaithersburg has temporarily closed. A representative from the Corner Bakery location at 10327 Westlake Dr. in Bethesda tells us that the reason for the closure is due to a broken air-conditioning unit, and the store is working to reopen as soon as possible.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Washington, DC
Restaurants
Washington, DC
Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
popville.com

Ossobuco Ristorante has closed in Columbia Heights

Ed. Note: This is the former Maple space (and Columbia Heights Coffee back in the day.) Looks like Ossobuco Restaurant on 11th has closed. They emptied the restaurant this week and seem to be finishing packing up the last bits of wine/decor today. All that’s left are a few pillows used for seating in the window seats. Sad to see them go – they always gave our dog treats when we walked by, but never seemed very busy.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles is Coming to Rockville

Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles is coming to 389 E. Gude Dr. in Rockville, which is located next to the former Branded 72/O’Brien’s restaurant space. The new shop is being opened by the same owners as the “Grandma Kona’s” Kona Ice franchise in Gaithersburg/Germantown.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Centrado Cafe Shop Now Open in Burtonsville

Centrado Cafe Shop is now open at 15530 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville (formerly Chapala), in the front portion of the building that also houses Luchador Bar & Eats, it’s sister restaurant. The coffee shop will focus on Central American coffee, pastries and food. “Hello Burtonsville! We’re officially open!...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
popville.com

Missed Connections – Navy Yard July 4th, Harris Teeter (7/7)and Chinatown Regal (7/7)

Ed. Note: If this is you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. PoPville is not affiliated with either party, please proceed with any potential connection at your own risk using caution as you would any online encounter. For those curious about past missed connections, many have been made and when possible I’ll try to update when/if more are made. The dude in workout gear MC was made!
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Amazon grocery coming to Navy Yard”

Ed. Note: This space was formerly home to Oath Pizza. Thanks to Raymond for sending: “an Amazon grocery is coming next to Bethesda Bagels by Navy Yard Metro on M Street.”. “A new class B Full-Service Grocery store **with a Tasting Permit Endorsement selling beer and wine for off-premises consumption.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

13 Delicious Fried Chicken Sandwiches to Try Around DC

Craving a delicious crispy chicken sandwich? Skip the chains and try one of our local favorites. 1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church; food truck locations. If you don’t think fried chicken belongs between two donuts, well, think again. Customers can build their own crispy chicken sandwiches on savory doughnuts—or cheddar biscuits and brioche buns—or go for house specialties like the Old Bay All Day. The bird bomb stars fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sriracha mayo on an Old Bay doughnut.
RESTAURANTS
mocoshow.com

Brickside Has Closed Permanently in Bethesda

Brickside Food & Drink has announced that the location has closed. The bar and restaurant opened with a prohibition-era them in 2013, by the owners of Adams Morgan’s Grand Central, at 4866 Cordell Ave. After nearly a decade operating in business, the following message was left on the restaurant website:
BETHESDA, MD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
popville.com

“End of an era. Mount Pleasant Auto.”

Thanks to David for sending: “End of an era. Mount Pleasant Auto. Back in 2015 there were plans for Condos and a Three Story Addition. Another bird recently told me about some whispers of a pizza restaurant coming but will update as we learn more and construction begins/progresses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
northernvirginiamag.com

Metro Announces New Target Date to Open Silver Line Extension

Officials have started running tests on the Silver Line, which will bring direct access to Dulles Airport and Loudoun County. Commuters may soon experience a semblance of relief from soaring gas prices by way of a long-awaited unveiling of the Metro’s Silver Line extension. Metro officials began test runs...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Beautiful Mural in Glover Park Gone

I always forget murals are not permanent. Hopefully another beauty comes to replace it but this one will be missed. Continuing Coverage of the Q Street Barbies Cont. – A Proposal and She said Yes!!. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:15pm. Thanks to the folks from the Q Street...
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Hosting Arts and Crafts Summer Fair

For county residents seeking a lively, close-to-home weekend event, the Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Summer Fair will take place Sunday, July 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Veterans Plaza. In addition to arts and crafts, the fair will feature food vendors as well as music and entertainment...
SILVER SPRING, MD

