ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

France's Macron Says the Nuclear Deal With Iran Must Succeed

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday the negotiations on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Reuters#Israeli
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
Newsweek

China Makes NATO Public Enemy Number One

The Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) leading newspaper hit out at NATO this week with claims that NATO is spreading lies about China's long-term ambitions, days after the alliance warned of China's opaque military buildup in a document referencing "systemic challenges" for the first time. In a column on Tuesday, the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin tells troops to ‘absolutely rest and recover’

Boris Johnson accused Vladimir Putin of “using the language of nuclear blackmail” before noting a solution to the grain blockade in Ukraine might not receive Russian consent.Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Committee, repeated calls for the UK to secure a UN General Assembly resolution to create a “humanitarian safe haven” around the port of Odesa to ensure “vital grain exports can not only reach Europe but also Africa and prevent famine there”.The prime minister, in his reply, told the Commons the work is being led by the UN but the solution “does not depend upon Russian...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israel Says Iran Military Build up in Red Sea Is Threat to Stability

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's defence minister said on Tuesday that Iran has been entrenching itself militarily in the Red Sea, calling it a threat to regional stability and trade. "Today, we can confirm that Iran is methodically basing itself in the Red Sea, with warships patrolling the southern region," Defence Minister...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British Royal Navy vessel seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year, officials said Thursday, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country. The British government statement was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf. The U.K. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates described the seizure of surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles as “the first time a British naval warship has interdicted a vessel carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran.” “The U.K. will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption,” said James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy