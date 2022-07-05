The top-rated recruits from every recruiting class of the Nick Saban era
Over the years, Alabama has become one of the best programs in the country for recruiting and developing players. The lowest recruiting class that Alabama landed since Nick Saban became the head coach was in 2007 when he brought in the No. 12 overall class according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Most programs would be ecstatic with a recruiting class that finishes just outside the top 10, but not Alabama.
The coaching staff that surrounds Saban also does a phenomenal job. Many coaches often leave after two or three years to take better opportunities as either a head coach or coordinator. Coaches like Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart were all key assistants for the Crimson Tide. Now, they are head coaches at other highly-respected programs. It is a testament to how Saban is capable of coaching up players and coaches alike.
Recruiting is a key component of a program’s success. Coach Saban insists on creating good relationships and making sure that the recruits feel at home when they visit Tuscaloosa. That has certainly paid dividends over the years, as the recruiting classes every year seem to get stronger and stronger.
Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at the top recruits of every Nick Saban.
2007 - Michael Ricks
Michael Ricks’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 2 in Nation
- No. 1 Safety
- No. 1 in Mississippi
- Rating: 0.9444
2008 - Julio Jones
Julio Jones’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 3 in Nation
- No. 1 Wide receiver
- No. 1 in Alabama
- Rating: 0.9992
2009 - Trent Richardson
Trent Richardson’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 6 in Nation
- No. 2 Running back
- No. 2 in Florida
- Rating: 0.9972
2010 - Dee Milliner
Dee Milliner’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 14 in Nation
- No. 1 Cornerback
- No. 1 in Alabama
- Rating: 0.9932
2011 - Cyrus Kouandjio
Cyrus Kouandjio’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 2 in Nation
- No. 1 Offensive tackle
- No. 1 in Maryland
- Rating: 0.9994
2012 - Landon Collins
Landon Collins’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 7 in Nation
- No. 2 Safety
- No. 1 in Louisiana
- Rating: 0.9971
2013 - Reuben Foster
Reuben Foster’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 6 in Nation
- No. 1 Linebacker
- No. 1 in Alabama
- Rating: 0.9961
2014 - Cam Robinson
Cam Robinson’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 4 in Nation
- No. 1 Offensive tackle
- No. 2 in Louisiana
- Rating: 0.9980
2015 - Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 12 in Nation
- No. 1 Wide receiver
- No. 6 in Florida
- Rating: 0.9932
2016 - Ben Davis
Ben Davis’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 10 in Nation
- No. 1 Linebacker
- No. 1 in Alabama
- Rating: 0.9955
2017 - Najee Harris
Najee Harris’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 2 in Nation
- No. 1 Running back
- No. 2 in California
- Rating: 0.9984
2018 - Eyabi Anoma
Eyabi Anoma’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 4 in Nation
- No. 1 Defensive End
- No. 1 in Maryland
- Rating: 0.9987
2019 - Antonio Alfano
Antonio Alfano’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 5 in Nation
- No. 1 Defensive End
- No. 1 in New Jersey
- Rating: 0.9965
2020 - Bryce Young
Bryce Young’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 2 in Nation
- No. 1 Quarterback
- No. 1 in California
- Rating: 0.9994
2021 - JC Latham
JC Latham’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 3 in Nation
- No. 1 Offensive tackle
- No. 1 in Florida
- Rating: 0.9989
2022 - Jeremiah Alexander
Jeremiah Alexander’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:
- No. 18 in Nation
- No. 1 Edge rusher
- No. 1 in Alabama
- Rating: 0.9911
