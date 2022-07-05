The top-rated recruits from every recruiting class of the Nick Saban era

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Alabama has become one of the best programs in the country for recruiting and developing players. The lowest recruiting class that Alabama landed since Nick Saban became the head coach was in 2007 when he brought in the No. 12 overall class according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Most programs would be ecstatic with a recruiting class that finishes just outside the top 10, but not Alabama.

The coaching staff that surrounds Saban also does a phenomenal job. Many coaches often leave after two or three years to take better opportunities as either a head coach or coordinator. Coaches like Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart were all key assistants for the Crimson Tide. Now, they are head coaches at other highly-respected programs. It is a testament to how Saban is capable of coaching up players and coaches alike.

Recruiting is a key component of a program’s success. Coach Saban insists on creating good relationships and making sure that the recruits feel at home when they visit Tuscaloosa. That has certainly paid dividends over the years, as the recruiting classes every year seem to get stronger and stronger.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at the top recruits of every Nick Saban.

2007 - Michael Ricks

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Ricks’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 2 in Nation

No. 1 Safety

No. 1 in Mississippi

Rating: 0.9444

2008 - Julio Jones

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 3 in Nation

No. 1 Wide receiver

No. 1 in Alabama

Rating: 0.9992

2009 - Trent Richardson

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Richardson’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 6 in Nation

No. 2 Running back

No. 2 in Florida

Rating: 0.9972

2010 - Dee Milliner

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Dee Milliner’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 14 in Nation

No. 1 Cornerback

No. 1 in Alabama

Rating: 0.9932

2011 - Cyrus Kouandjio

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cyrus Kouandjio’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 2 in Nation

No. 1 Offensive tackle

No. 1 in Maryland

Rating: 0.9994

2012 - Landon Collins

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Collins’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 7 in Nation

No. 2 Safety

No. 1 in Louisiana

Rating: 0.9971

2013 - Reuben Foster

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuben Foster’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 6 in Nation

No. 1 Linebacker

No. 1 in Alabama

Rating: 0.9961

2014 - Cam Robinson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Robinson’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 4 in Nation

No. 1 Offensive tackle

No. 2 in Louisiana

Rating: 0.9980

2015 - Calvin Ridley

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 12 in Nation

No. 1 Wide receiver

No. 6 in Florida

Rating: 0.9932

2016 - Ben Davis

Mickey Welsh-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben Davis’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 10 in Nation

No. 1 Linebacker

No. 1 in Alabama

Rating: 0.9955

2017 - Najee Harris

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 2 in Nation

No. 1 Running back

No. 2 in California

Rating: 0.9984

2018 - Eyabi Anoma

Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Eyabi Anoma’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 4 in Nation

No. 1 Defensive End

No. 1 in Maryland

Rating: 0.9987

2019 - Antonio Alfano

Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh : Advertiser

Antonio Alfano’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 5 in Nation

No. 1 Defensive End

No. 1 in New Jersey

Rating: 0.9965

2020 - Bryce Young

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Bryce Young’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 2 in Nation

No. 1 Quarterback

No. 1 in California

Rating: 0.9994

2021 - JC Latham

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

JC Latham’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

No. 3 in Nation

No. 1 Offensive tackle

No. 1 in Florida

Rating: 0.9989

2022 - Jeremiah Alexander

Hannah Saad via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jeremiah Alexander’s 247Sports recruiting rankings: