Tuscaloosa, AL

The top-rated recruits from every recruiting class of the Nick Saban era

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEfjk_0gVLSiPv00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, Alabama has become one of the best programs in the country for recruiting and developing players. The lowest recruiting class that Alabama landed since Nick Saban became the head coach was in 2007 when he brought in the No. 12 overall class according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Most programs would be ecstatic with a recruiting class that finishes just outside the top 10, but not Alabama.

The coaching staff that surrounds Saban also does a phenomenal job. Many coaches often leave after two or three years to take better opportunities as either a head coach or coordinator. Coaches like Steve Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart were all key assistants for the Crimson Tide. Now, they are head coaches at other highly-respected programs. It is a testament to how Saban is capable of coaching up players and coaches alike.

Recruiting is a key component of a program’s success. Coach Saban insists on creating good relationships and making sure that the recruits feel at home when they visit Tuscaloosa. That has certainly paid dividends over the years, as the recruiting classes every year seem to get stronger and stronger.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will take a look at the top recruits of every Nick Saban.

2007 - Michael Ricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2ydf_0gVLSiPv00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Ricks’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 2 in Nation
  • No. 1 Safety
  • No. 1 in Mississippi
  • Rating: 0.9444

2008 - Julio Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImRMO_0gVLSiPv00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 3 in Nation
  • No. 1 Wide receiver
  • No. 1 in Alabama
  • Rating: 0.9992

2009 - Trent Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOWdF_0gVLSiPv00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Richardson’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 6 in Nation
  • No. 2 Running back
  • No. 2 in Florida
  • Rating: 0.9972

2010 - Dee Milliner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQdge_0gVLSiPv00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Dee Milliner’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 14 in Nation
  • No. 1 Cornerback
  • No. 1 in Alabama
  • Rating: 0.9932

2011 - Cyrus Kouandjio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PFKb4_0gVLSiPv00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cyrus Kouandjio’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 2 in Nation
  • No. 1 Offensive tackle
  • No. 1 in Maryland
  • Rating: 0.9994

2012 - Landon Collins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AALXT_0gVLSiPv00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Collins’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 7 in Nation
  • No. 2 Safety
  • No. 1 in Louisiana
  • Rating: 0.9971

2013 - Reuben Foster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPR9S_0gVLSiPv00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuben Foster’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 6 in Nation
  • No. 1 Linebacker
  • No. 1 in Alabama
  • Rating: 0.9961

2014 - Cam Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkSaP_0gVLSiPv00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Robinson’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 4 in Nation
  • No. 1 Offensive tackle
  • No. 2 in Louisiana
  • Rating: 0.9980

2015 - Calvin Ridley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwWn6_0gVLSiPv00
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Ridley’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 12 in Nation
  • No. 1 Wide receiver
  • No. 6 in Florida
  • Rating: 0.9932

2016 - Ben Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4iWb_0gVLSiPv00
Mickey Welsh-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ben Davis’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 10 in Nation
  • No. 1 Linebacker
  • No. 1 in Alabama
  • Rating: 0.9955

2017 - Najee Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvDe9_0gVLSiPv00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris’ 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 2 in Nation
  • No. 1 Running back
  • No. 2 in California
  • Rating: 0.9984

2018 - Eyabi Anoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGetC_0gVLSiPv00
Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

Eyabi Anoma’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 4 in Nation
  • No. 1 Defensive End
  • No. 1 in Maryland
  • Rating: 0.9987

2019 - Antonio Alfano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvzhS_0gVLSiPv00
Photo Credit: Mickey Welsh : Advertiser

Antonio Alfano’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 5 in Nation
  • No. 1 Defensive End
  • No. 1 in New Jersey
  • Rating: 0.9965

2020 - Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pis0J_0gVLSiPv00
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Bryce Young’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 2 in Nation
  • No. 1 Quarterback
  • No. 1 in California
  • Rating: 0.9994

2021 - JC Latham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J53Zq_0gVLSiPv00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

JC Latham’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 3 in Nation
  • No. 1 Offensive tackle
  • No. 1 in Florida
  • Rating: 0.9989

2022 - Jeremiah Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNNBR_0gVLSiPv00
Hannah Saad via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jeremiah Alexander’s 247Sports recruiting rankings:

  • No. 18 in Nation
  • No. 1 Edge rusher
  • No. 1 in Alabama
  • Rating: 0.9911

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

