Marjory Van Nostrand, 90 year old resident of Little Falls, died Saturday, July 2 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, July 15 at First United Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 15 at 9:00-10:00 A.M. at First United Church in Little Falls, MN with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. The burial will be held at Fort Ripley Cemetery in Fort Ripley, MN.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO