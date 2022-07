TOMS RIVER – A woman has been arrested and criminally charged for supplying drugs to a man which he overdosed on, officials said. Michele Baker, 39, of Pleasantville, was charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man in South Toms River on April 19. Baker has also been charged with Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ