How Do Celtics Plan on Using Malcolm Brogdon? // Kevin Durant to Celtics Still a Possibility – 7/5 (Hour 2)

BOSTON -- On the whole, the Patriots had a very good defense last year. They ranked second in the NFL in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed. They allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the league and the fourth-fewest touchdowns, while ranking second in interceptions and tied for third in all takeaways.In practice, though, the defense showed holes, especially in the Patriots' final two games against the Bills. Buffalo had seven real possessions in the final regular-season meeting with New England, scoring six times and punting zero times. In the playoffs, the Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven...

