The Truth Behind Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car

By Dim Angelov
Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDodge is known mostly for its outrageous V-8 Muscle cars. Over the last decade, the American carmaker has presented us car enthusiasts with some of the most bonkers high-performance vehicles. Those were the people that actually considered putting the Hellcat engine into a Chrysler Pacifica van. Not that they didn’t put...

Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
