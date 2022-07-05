WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS ENACT BURN BAN

Washington County has instituted a burn ban. Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved an outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county at their meeting today (Tuesday). The burn ban, requested by the Washington County Firefighters Association, becomes effective tomorrow (Wednesday) and will last for 90 days unless rescinded earlier...
A bid for the Pecan Glen Road District rehabilitation project will potentially be accepted at Tuesday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting. Three bids were submitted for the project, with the lowest being Schrader Construction Company for $741,915. In May 2021, Pecan Glen voters approved the issuance of up to $950,000...
Washington County Farm Bureau teamed up with 4-H to host the annual Washington County Summer Ag Tour. This year, the Farm Bureau board took 4-Hers to Independence Wool and Mohair in Independence. Independence Wool is a regional mill that makes small-batch, land-based yarns and rovings from Texas-grown natural fibers. Along...
The Fayette County Commissioners have authorized the acceptance of a $20,000 grant for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase automatic license plate readers. The grant money comes from the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority of Texas, which requires a local match of $4,000. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office already has...
Burton city streets will be among the topics of the Burton City Council’s meeting on Tuesday. Councilmembers will decide whether to approve seeking bids for street repairs and repaving. Also on Tuesday, the council will consider approving an increase of $450 in the HDU Services monthly operating fee, due...
Two budget meetings are set for next week for the Brenham City Council. Discussion on the 2022-23 budget will continue in workshops on Monday and Tuesday, following the council’s first meeting on the topic in May. At that gathering, city officials worked through the preliminary budget and reviewed projected needs from various departments over the next five years.
Brenham ISD is asking for the public’s input as it evaluates facility needs. Brenham ISD has created a community poll to get feedback and guide the direction of bond planning. The school district has partnered with an independent polling firm to help gauge what voters think about the district and the various building options being considered.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is making preparations for their annual fundraiser, Tailgate 2022. Tailgate 2022 will be held Thursday, August 25, at 6pm at the Silver Wings Ballroom. It is the annual Kick-Off Party and Community Wide Pep Rally. Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear the...
The Brenham City Council will potentially accept a bid for a road resurfacing project in Brenham at its meeting today (Thursday). The council will review a bid from Clark Construction of Texas for Onyx Resurfacing on six street sections. They include Spinn Street, Tison Street, LJ Street, Hillside Drive, Clearspring Drive and Robinhood Road.
The City of Bellville’s longtime city attorney has resigned. At last week’s Bellville City Council meeting, Charley Smith announced his resignation, effective immediately, after serving as the acting city attorney for 37 years. Smith said the past few years in the position have been very challenging for him....
As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
The Navasota ISD Board of Trustees has been named by the Texas Association of School Administrators as the Region 6 “Outstanding School Board of the Year.”. Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick submitted the board for consideration, and they were chosen out of the 57 other school districts in Region 6.
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple fire agencies in Brazos County battled a fire along Highway 21 near RELLIS campus, Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 12 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to an area between Fazzino Lane and Kuder Road, with about 10-15 acres burning. Brazos County Precinct 4 Fire Chief Joe Warren...
Four contestants will compete to be named the 2022 Burleson County Fair Queen. This year’s candidates are Kylan Canon, Alexis Macik, Hope Savage and Jalynn Urbanosky. The Burleson County Fair, with a theme of “Back in the Saddle”, runs September 17-24. The fair opens with the parade through downtown Caldwell on the 17th, followed by the Fair Queen and Little Miss Contests on the 18th.
The Brenham Banner-Press has named its next editor and publisher. Jeff Parra is a native of Johnson County, Kansas, but is no stranger to Brenham after attending Blinn College in 1981-82. He then transferred to Kansas State University before serving from 1983-88 in the U.S. Marine Corps, reaching the rank of sergeant.
BRYAN, Texas — The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley is under construction in Bryan - the new building, that is. The congregation has been worshiping together out of College Station since the 1950s. In 2017, due to eminent domain, this historic organization was forced out of its...
The editor and publisher of the Brenham Banner-Press is no longer with the paper. In a post this (Friday) morning on Facebook, Derek Hall said his time at the newspaper “has sadly come to an end after 22-plus total years.”. Hall, a graduate of Brenham High School, started at...
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks. South Brazos County Fire Department Chief Harvie Cheshire says a pile of tires and approximately two acres of land burned inside the speedway oval.
Comments / 0