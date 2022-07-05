ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Fall For Third Straight Week

By Alex Svejkovsky
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the third straight week. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices have fallen...

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

