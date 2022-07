Chicago police have reportedly launched an investigation into a white off-duty cop who restrained a 14-year-old Puerto Rican boy he accused of stealing his son’s bike. Cellphone footage captured the moment the unidentified male pinned the teen to the ground and kneeled on his back outside a Starbucks in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge, Fox 32 Chicago reported. The boy’s friends, who are all white, intervened and demanded the man get off the teen who did nothing wrong.

