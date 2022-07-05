ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Ohio Police Officers Shot Fleeing Black Man Dozens of Times, Lawyer Says

By REUTERS
 4 days ago
(Reuters) – Police killed Jayland Walker, a Black man in Ohio, by shooting him dozens of times as he ran from officers following a traffic stop, a lawyer for his family said, citing a review of police body-worn camera footage due to be made public on Sunday. In...

