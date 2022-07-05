NWS Cheyenne: Damaging Winds, 1″ Hail, Heavy Rain Possible Today
By Joy Greenwald
Another round of thunderstorms is expected to pound portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says storms will likely increase in coverage and intensity as they move to...
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'severe thunderstorm watch' for 12 counties in Colorado, as hail and heavy rain are expected to pass through the state. The warning is active through 9 PM on Wednesday. The areas highlighted in yellow on the map below are included in the...
The National Weather Service in Billings a flash flood watch Thursday morning for central, south-central, and southeast areas of Montana. The flash flood watch remains in effect until Thursday afternoon. A combination of excessive rainfall and thunderstorm activity has saturated the soil, making for potential flash floods. Thunderstorm activity with...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see new high-temperature records this weekend, with triple-digit highs a possibility in many areas. The agency posted this statement on Friday morning [July 8]:. ''Hot, hot, hot! Hot temperatures will reside...
Parts east-central Wyoming are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:15 p.m. today, according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. The warning includes hazards of golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts for southwestern Niobrara County, northwestern Goshen County and northeastern Platte County. Locations impacted include...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Southeast Wyoming will see a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain today and Thursday ahead of what will be a hot, sunny weekend, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said. Showers this morning are likely to continue through noon, after...
If you like your summertime weather hot, you will enjoy this weekend. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says temperatures across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will range well into the mid-to-upper 90s and may hit 100 plus degrees in some areas. The agency posted this statement...
A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several Montana counties, including Yellowstone County, effective until late Monday night. Threats from these thunderstorms include frequent lightning strikes, heavy wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, and possible tennis ball-sized hail. Several cities under this storm watch include Billings, Hardin, and Glendive.
PIERRE, S.D.–A long line of severe thunderstorms known as a derecho lashed across South Dakota Tuesday. The storms started along the North Dakota/South Dakota border before intensifying in Dewey County where softball-sized hail was recorded near Parade. Extensive damage was reported four miles north of Isabel. The storms produced...
As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and especially in parts of the Nebraska Panhandle. Some storms could feature winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail of up to a quarter in size. The...
It looks like Mother Nature may be planning her own fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, as southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to see scattered thunderstorms every afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says there will be an isolated chance for storms to become strong to...
Extreme fire danger has prompted the Laramie County Board of Commissioners to impose Stage 1 fire restrictions within the county. The restrictions, which go into effect at 8 a.m. tomorrow, July 6, prohibit the discharge of fireworks and all outdoor fires in unimproved areas. Those caught violating the restrictions could...
At least three homes were damaged by a tornado that unexpectedly touched down in Nebraska early Monday, lofting debris in the air and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The tornado struck around 12:55 am, weather officials say, just outside Grand Island. Several homes in Hall County were...
Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
We're not known for traffic jams here in Wyoming. Or, at least, not with cars. Honestly, if it's not Cheyenne Frontier Days, State Fair, or the busy season in Yellowstone, we don't typically have cars backed up on Cowboy State roads. No, our traffic jam sources are a bit more...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 4 p.m. Wednesday: Power has been restored to most, though thousands still remain without electricity a full day after a derecho struck eastern South Dakota. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, over 2,000 customers were still without power, mostly Xcel Energy customers in...
ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
A recent press release from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) stated that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department requested a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is connected to channel restoration. This request would exceed the normal limit by...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There are 65 pockets of Laramie County land surrounded by City of Cheyenne boundaries, and city officials are now prioritizing the annexation of that land this year. The pockets contain 127 independently owned properties. They are unincorporated lands that, though surrounded by the city, do not...
