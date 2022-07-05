Hundreds protest overturning of Roe v. Wade with march on King Street

BOONE — Hundreds of community members marched on King Street on Monday, July 4, to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The protest, organized by Samantha Massey, took place as a response to the United States Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on June 24 to uphold a Mississippi law — Dobbs v. Jackson — that banned most abortions after 15 weeks and the subsequent overruling of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts voted to uphold Dobbs v. Jackson while Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan were in dissent of the Mississippi abortion ban and in overturning Roe. Roberts was also against overturning Roe, but still voted to uphold Dobbs.

This decision now leaves it up to the states to make abortion laws — 13 of which having “trigger laws” that have or will go into effect within 30 days of the overturning of Roe. These states include Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, which all have enacted laws that ban medically unnecessary abortion.

More than 700 protesters could be seen walking down King Street from the Watauga County Court House and back.

Massey said she organized this protest after hearing about the news. She connected with other social activists and created a Facebook event, spreading the word on social media and through word-of-mouth.

Despite the fact that abortion is still legally protected in North Carolina, Massey said demonstrations like these are still necessary.

“Gov. Cooper is on board with providing people with that protection, but Todd Carter, who is on the Town Council of Boone, always preaches that we are one governor away from losing our rights, and I believe that wholeheartedly,” said Massey. “Getting a group of people together was key in my mind, not only to show that this is how we feel and what we believe, but also to draw everybody in to get together in order to split off into working groups. The point of the march was to get people inspired.”

Massey organized a group of about 20 marshals to assist in keeping people safe and passing out water bottles during the march.

The protest began and ended at the Watauga County Courthouse after demonstrators walked to First Baptist Church. Though it began with instructions to stay on the sidewalk, Boone Police supported protesters in moving onto the street and blocked traffic as a safer option due to the number of participants.

Massey said she did not witness any organized counter-protesting, though she said some people driving and walking by did make negative comments toward the group. Massey instructed marshals to discourage engaging with these comments. She said anger would not change anyone’s mind.

“Approaching conversations with compassion is the ultimate key because we can’t change people’s minds and we can’t educate people with a finger pointed in their face,” said Massey. “Being compassionate and gentle with those people in order to provide them with more information so that they can make their own educated decision is important.”

Moving forward, Massey said she hopes people know “the work isn’t done.” She has organized an event at Strawberry Hill on July 7 at 7 p.m. to host conversations and plan next steps.

“We want to get everybody that is passionate about moving forward with a plan for what needs to be done, not just for North Carolina, but on a federal level,” said Massey. “Not everybody is passionate about protests or demonstrating, but people may opt to fundraising or writing letters or trying to support people who are running for office that support the same views as the general public ... Getting this group together today was a catalyst for that we’re trying to do moving forward, which is to get people involved in politics and community building so that we can work towards solutions.”