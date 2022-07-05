See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
The theme of summer 2022 is obviously go big or go home. And not just in the realm of vacations (because we're absolutely all for splurging on a getaway this time of year), but also in the world of fashion. Big shoes! Big tote bags! And… big pants!. Big,...
Oprah Winfrey celebrated her father, Vernon Winfrey, with a special barbecue on July 4. “So we’ve been planning a backyard barbecue that’s actually more than a backyard barbecue,” the OWN mogul, 68, said in an Instagram video. “It’s for Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day.”. She shared...
Calvin Klein, 79, celebrated Father’s Day with his longtime pal, Kevin Baker, 34. The pair got lunch at Mauro’s Cafe in West Hollywood when Calvin wore a pair of fitted light-wash jeans with a long-sleeve gray T-shirt, sneakers, and aviator sunglasses. Kevin opted for a pair of khaki drawstring pants with a fitted olive green long-sleeve shirt and sneakers.
We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old. Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby. "Happy birthday,...
TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's family just grew by two!. The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum shared the first photos of her newborn twins with Page Six on Monday. In the family photos, 22-year-old Pumpkin is pictured beside husband Joshua Efird, daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 11 months, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
It looks like things are getting hot and heavy between Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Ben Youcef. The former Food Network star posted a photo Monday of her and Youcef while in Italy’s Lake Como for her 56th birthday. “Romantic Sunset cruise on Lake Como pre-party with my Ben.....
Asking Food Network star and world-renowned chef Bobby Flay to pick his favorite recipe might be like asking someone to choose their favorite child. Er, well, Flay only has one child, Sophie, who is his best buddy, cookbook muse, and podcast co-host ... so, maybe picking his favorite child wouldn't be that hard. But picking his favorite recipe is another story altogether.
While the Kardashian sisters have historically been adamant about denying having plastic surgery done, fans are praising Khloe Kardashian, 37, for being open about undergo...
At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
Wedding bells are ringing for WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten. The new anchor announced on June 15 that she is engaged, though Baumgarten played coy when it came to the soon-to-be groom's identity, only mysteriously identifying him in her engagement announcement as "Mr. X." Baumgarten shared the exciting relationship...
Popeyes is doing it big for the brand's 50th anniversary!. As part of the month-long celebration, the chicken restaurant is offering a special deal that will have customers celebrating like it's 1972 — the year the brand was founded. Starting on the official anniversary day of June 12, Popeyes...
The fireworks are still there for Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder. On July 4, the couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and Roberts posted a rare photo of them together on her Instagram page to mark the special occasion. "TWENTY," the "Pretty Woman" star captioned the pic of her...
Still going strong! Julia Roberts couldn't help but give a sweet shout-out to her husband, Danny Moder, for the pair's milestone anniversary. "⭐️TWENTY⭐️ #can’t stop smiling😊#can’t stop kissing😘," she captioned a photo of the couple packing on the PDA on Monday, July 4.
From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
