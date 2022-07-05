ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the patriotic pies Martha Stewart made for the Fourth of July

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Stewart shared photos of her July Fourth party...

www.today.com

Daily Mail

Martha Stewart is 'heartbroken' after contracting COVID-19: 'I am feeling fine, sticking to the rules and isolating'

Martha Stewart revealed her plans to host a garden party at The Plaza on Tuesday night were thwarted after learning she contracted coronavirus. The entrepreneur, 80, announced to her more than 1.6 million followers that she was 'sad to report' that she 'tested positive for COVID-19' via Instagram - minutes before she was due to host a party for skincare brand Mario Badescu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Martha Stewart
Julia Roberts
Jimmy Fallon
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
GMA

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate Malia Obama's 24th birthday

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old. Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby. "Happy birthday,...
survivornet.com

‘Today’ Show Weatherman Al Roker, 67, And Wife Deborah Roberts, 61, Share ‘Proud’ Moment For Their Special Needs Son, Nick, 19, Who’s Graduated High School

TODAY co-host Al Roker, 67, is experiencing a proud family milestone: his son Nick, 19, just graduated from a private special needs school in New York City. The prostate cancer survivor was all smiles in an Instagram post commemorating the grad, which serves as a bonus reminder for people to get in and get their screenings.
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
People

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Introduces Newborn Twins with Family Photo Featuring Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's family just grew by two!. The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum shared the first photos of her newborn twins with Page Six on Monday. In the family photos, 22-year-old Pumpkin is pictured beside husband Joshua Efird, daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 11 months, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
Mashed

In Bobby Flay's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Asking Food Network star and world-renowned chef Bobby Flay to pick his favorite recipe might be like asking someone to choose their favorite child. Er, well, Flay only has one child, Sophie, who is his best buddy, cookbook muse, and podcast co-host ... so, maybe picking his favorite child wouldn't be that hard. But picking his favorite recipe is another story altogether.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Left Us Speechless In An Elegant, Waist-Defining Blue Dress At Order Of The Garter Event—Simply Stunning!

At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

News Anchor Engaged to Mystery Man

Wedding bells are ringing for WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten. The new anchor announced on June 15 that she is engaged, though Baumgarten played coy when it came to the soon-to-be groom's identity, only mysteriously identifying him in her engagement announcement as "Mr. X." Baumgarten shared the exciting relationship...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

