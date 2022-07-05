ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park parade shooting leaves at least 6 dead, 30 injured

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say at least six people were killed and 30 others...

$2.8M raised for Aiden McCarthy, child orphaned in Highland Park

Two-year-old Aiden McCarthy was orphaned by Monday’s Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting after his parents, Kevin and Irina, were among those killed in the massacre. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the McCarthy’s extended family’s efforts to provide support for Aiden with an online fundraiser that has raised more than $2.8 million.July 7, 2022.
8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting fights for his life

Family and friends of the victims of the Illinois parade shooting are beginning to say their final farewells, less than a week after that horrific day. Dozens are still recovering from their injuries including an 8-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, who remains in critical condition. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.July 9, 2022.
Family of alleged Highland Park shooter apologizes in new video

The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
