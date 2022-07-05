Highland Park parade shooting leaves at least 6 dead, 30 injured

The father of the suspected Highland Park gunman says he had “zero involvement” in the parade shooting, but experts say he could face civil lawsuits due to his role. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 7, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — An 8-year-old boy who was shot in the chest by a gunman who killed seven people and wounded dozens of others at a Fourth of July parade may never walk again, a family spokesperson said Thursday. Cooper Roberts was at Monday’s holiday celebration with his...
Two-year-old Aiden McCarthy was orphaned by Monday’s Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting after his parents, Kevin and Irina, were among those killed in the massacre. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY on the McCarthy’s extended family’s efforts to provide support for Aiden with an online fundraiser that has raised more than $2.8 million.July 7, 2022.
Family and friends of the victims of the Illinois parade shooting are beginning to say their final farewells, less than a week after that horrific day. Dozens are still recovering from their injuries including an 8-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, who remains in critical condition. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.July 9, 2022.
The uncle of the alleged gunman in the Highland Park shooting apologized to victims of the tragedy on Thursday. It comes as the father and son who rescued 2-year-old Aidan McCarthy after both his parents were killed speak out on what compelled them to race into action after the shooting started. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.July 8, 2022.
A man who saved a toddler whose parents were both killed in the Highland Park shooting is sharing his heartbreaking memories of the day. Tom Brooks was on the scene when a gunman opened fire at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Brooks was fleeing with his 19-year-old...
William Friend, the husband of “One Tree Hill” actor Bevin Prince, died earlier this month after being struck by lightning, according a North Carolina NBC station. Friend, the CEO of the digital media company Bisnow, was near Masonboro Island, a barrier island and nature reserve south of Wilmington, on July 3 when he was struck, Wilmington NBC affiliate WCET reported.
A Texas police officer spotted the Robb Elementary gunman as he strode toward the school building and was "sighted in to shoot the attacker" but didn't take the shot, a new report found. A Texas State University report about the May 24 shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde that...
