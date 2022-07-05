ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Severe weather from Montana to the Mid-Atlantic could impact 61M

TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA swath of storms stretching from Montana to the...

www.today.com

Comments / 2

Related
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Dreyer
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
TEXAS STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mid Atlantic
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

Rainfall and Flooding Hits Texas and Louisiana in a Few Days

AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a warning to parts of the Gulf Coast about the risk of a tropical cyclone and devastating rainfall in the coming days. Tropical Storm Alex emerged barely five days after the basin's tropical season officially began on June 1, adding to torrential rainfall over Florida. A...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy