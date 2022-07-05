Torrential rain batters Australian coast, spurring evacuations

MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team is tracking two disturbances, but neither poses a threat to South Florida. Tropical Storm Bonnie has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea with 40 mph winds. At 9:15 a.m., it was 230 miles east-southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and moving west at 20 miles per hour.Heavy rain is expected to cause flash flooding and mudslides in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Nicaragua/Costa Rica border to Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia, Limon, Costa Rica northward to Sandy Bay Sirpi,...
