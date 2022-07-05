Torrential rain batters Australian coast, spurring evacuations

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.

