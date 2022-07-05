‘Minions’ breaks July Fourth holiday weekend box office record

What a fireworks show. The long Fourth of July holiday weekend was a box office extravaganza for Hollywood as Minions: The Rise of Gru scored a huge four-day opening of $125.2 million domestically, according to Monday estimates. That includes $107 million for the three days, although grosses could shift in either direction when weekend actuals are tallied on Tuesday. Sunday numbers had shown Gru coming in around $129 million in a reminder that estimates fluctuate throughout the weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Dispatch: How Real Is the Boom and Will It Last?China Box Office Shrinks 38 Percent in First Half...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO