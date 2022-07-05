ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Minions’ breaks July Fourth holiday weekend box office record

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Lights Up Record July 4th Box Office Fireworks With $125.2M Opening

What a fireworks show. The long Fourth of July holiday weekend was a box office extravaganza for Hollywood as Minions: The Rise of Gru scored a huge four-day opening of $125.2 million domestically, according to Monday estimates. That includes $107 million for the three days, although grosses could shift in either direction when weekend actuals are tallied on Tuesday. Sunday numbers had shown Gru coming in around $129 million in a reminder that estimates fluctuate throughout the weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Dispatch: How Real Is the Boom and Will It Last?China Box Office Shrinks 38 Percent in First Half...
geekspin

Minions The Rise of Gru sets new box office record

Minions The Rise of Gru is a certified box-office hit. Illumination’s latest animated film in the Despicable Me franchise grossed an estimated $125.2 million at the box office in the United States and Canada for its four-day opening weekend that started last Friday. That figure set a new record for the biggest opening over the Independence Day weekend, surpassing Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which made $115 million back in 2011.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Shatters July 4th Holiday Records With $127 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” set off fireworks at the box office, collecting $108 million over the weekend. By the time that July 4th rolls around on Monday, the animated family film is expected to reach a sizable $127.9 million. Based on those estimates, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will smash the record for the highest film opening over Independence Day, overtaking Paramount’s 2011 blockbuster “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” ($115.9 million over four days). Ticket sales for the fifth installment in Universal and Illumination’s popular “Despicable Me” franchise are a comforting sign that family...
morningbrew.com

Minions offer memes and hope for movie theaters

The yellow Tic Tac gremlins have won. The fifth installment of the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise of Gru, broke the July Fourth weekend box office record with a haul of more than $125 million. Those gangbuster numbers were fueled by the film’s yearslong marketing campaign and Gen Z’s addiction to chaos.
TODAY.com

List of must-see summer blockbusters for everyone in the family

Film expert and Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger joins TODAY to break down all of the big summer blockbusters from superhero flicks like “Thor: Love and Thunder” to book adaptations like “Where the Crawdads Sing.”July 7, 2022.
