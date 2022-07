A Bay Area doctor is looking to circumvent Southern states’ abortion restrictions through a “floating health clinic” on federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Dr. Meg Autry is the OB-GYN behind PRROWESS, a ship that looks to provide access to abortions and reproductive healthcare in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month, KCBS Radio reported.

