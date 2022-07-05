Oregon spending $1.6 million for eastern college equity program
By Julia Shumway
newsfromthestates.com
2 days ago
Oregon community colleges will largely keep tuition flat or raise it by just a few dollars per credit hour in the fall of 2022. (The Enterprise/File) The state will spend more than $1 million to help more students of color and adult learners graduate from colleges in eastern Oregon....
Dozens of school districts across Oregon continue to deny some students with disabilities their right to full school days as a means to deal with behavioral challenges and classroom disruptions, and the state Department of Education is shirking its responsibility to monitor and correct those denials, a new expert report has found.
SOUTHERN, Ore. — In just four months, Oregonians will vote for a new governor to replace Kate Brown and that new governor’s handling of drug treatment and recovery services in the state is one of the top issues they’ll face. News 10 spoke with Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates...
Teacher Leah Jones speaks to Reclaim Idaho volunteers and supporters on July 6, 2022, at the Idaho State Capitol. (Clark Corbin/Idaho Capital Sun) Dozens of cheering Reclaim Idaho volunteers turned in more than 100,000 signatures for verification at the Idaho State Capitol on Wednesday as part of their effort to place a $300 million education funding ballot initiative on November’s ballot.
When it comes to the nationwide abortion access struggle triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court, Oregon has a potent tool found nowhere else. Oregon’s toughest-in-the-nation law regulating health-care mergers that went into effect this year gives state officials the authority to deny significant health-care industry consolidations that would result in higher prices, less competition or restricted access.
Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
MAJOR AUTISM SERVICES PROVIDER TO CLOSE IN OREGON: The Center for Autism and Related Disorders informed state officials last week it will close its 10 Oregon clinics in August, resulting in the layoff of 156 staff members. Texas-based CARD is the largest provider of an autism treatment called applied behavior analysis. Tobi Rates, executive director of the Autism Society of Oregon, says that although the therapy is controversial in some circles, it qualifies for broad insurance coverage from both private and public payers. “It’s a big deal,” Rates says of the closures. The widespread and growing prevalence of autism spectrum disorder—1 in 44 8-year-olds have it, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—has attracted investors to the field. The Blackstone Group, a leading private equity firm, purchased CARD in 2018 for a reported $600 million. Rates says parents of children experiencing autism are upset about the closures and speculating among themselves that the move may be related to reimbursement rates. CARD and the Oregon Health Authority did not respond to requests for comment.
As of July 6, 2022, 3 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Oregon in 2022. Description: Amends the Oregon Constitution to add that the state "ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right"
In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
School buses carry children across the Navajo Nation. (Photo by David McNew / Getty Images) Glenabah Martinez knows firsthand the benefits teachers and students share when they are from the same community. She wants to help fast track Indigenous college grads to teach in public schools. Martinez (Taos/Diné), taught students...
Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
Only two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a statewide vote Nov. 8 as Oregon’s deadline approaches for petitioners to submit signatures. That deadline is Friday. The state Elections Division will have up to 30 days afterward to verify signatures, generally done with sampling. The mass shootings in Buffalo,...
Women's Pregnancy Options in Albuquerque is listed as a Crisis Pregnancy Center intended to convince women to not get abortions. Three doors down is a Planned Parenthood clinic. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM) It’s a nice storefront sandwiched between an insurance office and massage parlor. Two double-sided signs...
It was early June when Mari V. went to do a load of laundry one morning and found the machine had no water. Then, she turned on the faucet — again, no water. Mari, who owns and lives at a horse farm near Tumalo, typically relies on a 545-feet-deep well to give her horses water and meet household needs. That is, until last month.
Southern Oregon and Northern California — As people continue to feel pain at the pump, flex fuel has come to the forefront as a solution because of its typically cheaper sticker price. Flex fuel is a blend of gasoline and ethanol. While most regular gasoline in the country has...
Supporters of a gun safety ballot initiative say they have gathered more than enough signatures to guarantee a statewide vote on a law that would require licenses for all gun owners. Hundreds of volunteers for Initiative Petition 17 will continue collecting petition signatures across Oregon until Tuesday night, then deliver...
A canal in the Western United States. The Bureau of Reclamation announced funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will support water projects in Idaho and across the West. (Courtesy of Bureau of Reclamation) Groups in Idaho are set to receive more than $4.6 million in federal funding for a series...
The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative released the first clues Wednesday for the 2022 Oregon Hidden Bottle Hunt. Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Each bottle has been placed in parks and trails throughout the state.
Oregon voters will decide in November whether to amend the state Constitution to penalize any state lawmakers who boycott the Capitol in an effort to kill legislation they oppose. On Tuesday, state elections workers finished verifying that the well-funded campaign to get the measure on the ballot had collected the...
Comments / 0