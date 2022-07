Following Ford’s decision to end its manufacturing operations in India back in September 2021, the automaker has been winding down its operations at the Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant. However, the workers at those plants haven’t taken their pending layoffs sitting down, and many at the Ford Chennai plant have been on strike for a number of weeks. Ford recently found a buyer for the Sanand plant in Tata after it considered and ultimately decided not to convert either plant for EV production, but it’s also been sparring with striking workers and the union that represents them over the value of their severance packages. Regardless, according to Economic Times India, those workers have now returned to the assembly line.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO