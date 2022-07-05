June Krogstad

Kay Rhode, age 82, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Lutheran Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Montevideo with burial following at Terrace Lawn Memory Garden.
Marilyn Cusick, age 91, of Cheyenne, WY and formerly of Granite Falls, MN, passed away November 23, 2021 at Aspen Winds in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Granite Falls Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. A luncheon will follow the service.
William “Bill” Monahan, of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Montevideo at the age of 62. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Pastor Jeff Fitzkappes will officiate and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
