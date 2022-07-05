June Krogstad

William “Bill” Monahan, of Montevideo, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Montevideo at the age of 62. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Pastor Jeff Fitzkappes will officiate and burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

