Early Prime Day deal offers Amazon Kids+ for just £3.99 for 3 months

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale is just a week away and in the runup to the 2-day sales event, we’ve been seeing huge discounts and bargains for both Prime and non-Prime members. So far, the early deals have been full of great offers on tablets, vacuum cleaners, BBQs, hair straighteners, headphones and more.

One of the best Prime Day offers we’ve seen so far is on Amazon subscriptions, including Amazon Kids+. For a limited time, Prime members can sign up to the Amazon Kids+ 3 month subscription plan for just £3.99.

Originally priced at £20.97, the Amazon Kids+ 3 month plan has been marked down to £3.99 for Prime members and £6.99 for non-Prime users. If you’re new to Amazon Kids+, it’s a subscription service that gives kids access to kid-friendly content, including books, movies, games and educational apps. Amazon Kids+ is accessible on Fire tablets and Kindles, as well as iOS and Android devices, and can be customised for ages 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.

For parents who want to make sure their kids aren’t seeing anything they shouldn’t and they’re keeping their screen time down, Amazon Kids+ comes with a full range of parental controls. Parents can filter age-appropriate content, manage browsing, set goals and personalise screen time limits and usage.

If you’re trying to strike a balance between entertainment and education, this Amazon Kids+ deal is definitely worth taking advantage of. To view the Amazon Kids+ deal, click the link above but you’ll need to be quick – this limited time deal expires on Monday 11th July.

In this early Prime Day deal, Prime members can sign up to Amazon Kids+ 3 month plan for just £3.99, saving £16.98 for the first few months of your subscription. Kids will get access to kid-friendly books, TV series, films, games, educational apps and more, plus parents can easily customise what their children see and listen to. Deal ends 11th July 2022.

In addition to this Amazon Kids+ deal, Amazon subscriptions (opens in new tab) have also been discounted in the lead-up to Prime Day 2022. From now until 13th July, Prime members can get free Amazon Music Unlimited (opens in new tab) for 4 months and free Audible (opens in new tab) and Kindle Unlimited (opens in new tab) subscriptions for 3 months each. These subscriptions (including Amazon Kids+) aren’t available with a Prime membership so if you want to try these services at a discounted price, now is the perfect time.

To take advantage of all Prime benefits and the best deals this Prime Day, make sure to sign up for Prime (opens in new tab) before the Prime Day sale.

