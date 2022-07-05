Body Of Missing Boater Pulled From Water At Shannon Beach (UPDATE)

Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

The body of a man from Lynn was found in a Winchester lake after he was reported missing from his vessel on July 4th, authorities said.

Alford Garcia, age 52, was reported missing from his boat in the area of Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Massachusetts State Police said. He was reportedly seen going under the water after he fell off an inflatable float, police added.

Initial investigation revealed Garcia tried swimming back to shore but got tired and began to struggle in the water, according to police. Witnesses tried rescuing Garcia but were unable to find him.

Garcia's body was found the next day. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.