The Ravens have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL behind the New York Giants, according to NFL.com. Baltimore and the Giants meet in Week 6. In addition to their division schedule, Baltimore gets to play the AFC East and NFC South, which is a mixed bag with talent. The Ravens also avoid the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in four years. As a result, Baltimore should have a good opportunity to get back into the playoffs.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO