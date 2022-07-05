ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

What we know about the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting

By Graham Kates
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours after a gunman opened fire on a suburban Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing seven people and wounding two dozen, police detained 21-year-old Robert Crimo III. Crimo, who is known as Bobby, was charged Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say the gunman...

Comments / 27

Kenneth Merrill
3d ago

he planed the whole thing bought the guns ammo everything he don't need a hug he needs to be put down just like his poor victims there the people that need a hug it was all planned by him days in advance

paul t
3d ago

This kid was groomed. Notice his quote: "I need to leave now. I need to just do it. It is my destiny.” To top it off this was carefully planned so pleading insanity won’t fly. He purposefully concealed himself using women’s clothing and scouted the area. I wouldn’t be surprised if his past run-ins included some radical groups or forums. His quote evokes a kind of twisted ideology to foment change thru violence. Might have even had Fed handlers goading him to see if he would actually go thru with what sounds like a long formulating plot. Capital punishment for him but not until he is formally interrogated to give up any sources or co conspirators.

miko
2d ago

Kid should have been flagged with 2 prior mental health calls to authorities.

Related
Man killed, woman wounded after shooting, crash on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a shooting on the city's Near West Side Thursday morning. The man and woman were driving, in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee around 1:30 a.m., when a black SUV pulled next to them and someone inside fired shots, police said. The victims then crashed in the 1600 block of West Congress where police were immediately on the scene.The man, 33, was shot in the abdomen and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, 34, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and left shoulder and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition. A third person, a male, was also a passenger in the back seat and was taken to the area for questioning.  A weapon was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Area detectives are investigating. 
Bobby Crimo III, charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder, due in court today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First-degree murder charges have been filed against Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, the accused gunman in Monday's deadly mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park.Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, one for each of the seven people were killed in what Rinehart described as a "premeditated and calculated attack."Rinehart said prosecutors will ask a judge to order Crimo held without bail when he makes his first court appearance on Wednesday.  "These are just the first of many charges that will be filed," Rinehart said. Prosecutors...
Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
Naperville police investigate Tuesday night carjacking

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville police are investigating a carjacking which took place Tuesday night. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Naper Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of the carjacking, police said. Soon after parking his vehicle, three subjects approached the victim. The...
Suspect in custody after 6 killed, dozens wounded in mass shooting at Highland Park July 4th parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The suspected shooter is in custody after six people were killed dozens of others were wounded when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during the July 4th parade in north suburban Highland Park on Monday.Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III was arrested around 6:30 p.m., more than eight hours after the shooting, following a chase in the north suburbs. On Tuesday morning, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said charges are expected to be filed some point today. Jogmen said police in North Chicago spotted Crimo's vehicle near Buckley...
At least 7 killed in shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois; person of interest in custody

Update: Police confirmed a seventh victim died Tuesday. Read the latest on the investigation here. At least seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and more than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals with injuries, officials said. Some of the victims, including at least one child, were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, Highland Park Fire Chief Joe Schrage told reporters.
Law enforcement expert calls accused parade shooter a "calculated, smart person"

Police released a surveillance image showing the accused Highland Park, Illinois parade shooter leaving the scene disguised in women's clothing to help him blend in with the crowd. Larry Barton, PhD, a threat consultant who also teaches at the FBI Academy, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about what the suspect's alleged moves tell us about his motivations.
