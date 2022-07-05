ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

Obituaries for the week of July 4

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde L. Cameron, a resident of Oxford, went to be with his Lord on June 26, 2022. He passed away at Union Hospital in Elkton, Md. He was 97. He shared 70 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Helen Goodman Cameron, who passed away in June of 2017....

Daily Local News

July Fourth Schuylkill River drowning victim identified

UPPER PROVIDENCE — Samantha Henry, 28, Phoenixville, Chester County, was the woman who drowned Monday in the Schuylkill River near Lock 60 according to Alexander Balacki, first deputy coroner of Montgomery County. Upper Providence Township Police and firefighters were dispatched for a water rescue on July Fourth at 12:38...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware wants to put Foulk Road on a diet

State officials want to increase safety by reducing the number of lanes on Foulk Road. The idea is drawing a lot of interest on what the project entails – and a visceral outcry. The Delaware Department of Transportation “wants to reconfigure Foulk Road the same way it has Philadelphia...
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Burglary Reported in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County

WEST FALLOWFIELD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the investigation of a recent burglary. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 2:56 AM, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to Cochran Street in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The victims, a couple in their 50s, reported that an unknown perpetrator(s) had entered their unlocked shed, scattered tools, and left the shed in disorder. The female victim conveyed that she had noticed the shed light on and heard a rattling noise. At that point, she contacted the Pennsylvania State Police. No forced entry was observed and no tools had been reported missing. Additionally, there are no suspects at this time.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
DELCO.Today

This Winery on Delco’s Doorstep Made Top 25 List of PA Wine Producers

A Chadds Ford winery in the Brandywine Valley made a top 25 list for producing and selling the most gallons of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for pennlive.com. Chaddsford Winery at 632 Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford, Chester County came in 16th in wine production in 2019, the latest year figures were available, producing 33,082 gallons. It came in 12th in the number of gallons sold, at 36,690 gallons sold in 2020.
CHADDS FORD, PA
abc27.com

Man knocks security guard unconscious in Lancaster County

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man was arrested for assault after an altercation occurred on April 5 in Lancaster County. According to police, 39-year-old Jason Jurado of Laurel Deleware was making a delivery at the Acme Distribution Center on South Muddy Creek Road. Jurado then got into an argument with a security guard at the facility.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown family sues homebuilder, county over problems in new house

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
TANEYTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Tanker crash in York cleared, all lanes open

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a tanker truck closed roads in York County on July 7. As of 7:09 p.m. on July 7, the accident has been cleared and all lanes are now open. According to 511PA, the crash was on Haines Road, Memory Lane and Camp...
YORK, PA
chestercounty.com

New Kennett Library to hold 'topping off' ceremony on July 14

Courtesy photo A “Topping Off Ceremony” will be held at the site of the new Kennett Library & Resource Center on July 14, beginning at 7:00 a.m. The new Kennett Library & Resource Center, currently under construction on State Street and slated for a May 2023 opening, continues to reach milestones not only in its capital campaign efforts but in its development.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
WGAL

Large police presence in York County

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a police investigation is happening Wednesday evening in York County. According to emergency dispatch, York regional police were dispatched to the area of Chestnut and Springwood roads in York Township. The scene has been cleared.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested after foot chase in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Cumberland County led police on a foot pursuit after a traffic stop that occurred on June 15. According to police, East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on North 21st Street and Harvey Taylor Bypass in Camp Hill. During the stop, officers noticed marijuana sticking out of the suspect’s pocket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

10 Top Rated Beaches Near Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a beach getaway that is close to home, look no further. There are several beautiful beaches located near Chester County, Pennsylvania that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and soak up the sun, or want to enjoy some fun in the waves, these beaches have you covered. Here is a list of the top-rated beaches near Chester County, Pennsylvania!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Authorities identify body found in the Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update: The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has released information surrounding the body found in the Susquehanna River. Jerry Reynolds, 63, was identified as the body found Wednesday, according to the coroner's report released Thursday afternoon. Investigators noted that a maximum time of 24 to 48 hours...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

