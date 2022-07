We can all agree about how great of a player Najee Harris was for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. You can sum up that Harris was a workhorse last season, as he hardly ever left the field. Harris leads the league in offensive touches and snaps just as a rookie. As we’re just a few months away from the start of the season and heading into year two, Harris and the Steelers will potentially lower this number.

