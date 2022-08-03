Top 10 New Games of Q3 2022 – Top 10 New Games of July to September 2022

Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird has played her final regular season home game in the WNBA, but instead of getting all emotional, she chose to have some fun. Bird, who confirmed last June that she’ll be retiring at the end of the 2022 season, took center court on Sunday to address the thousands of fans in attendance for her last game at the Climate Pledge Arena. The Storm lost to the Las Vegas Aces 89-81, but Sue took it in stride and even found a way to joke about it.

