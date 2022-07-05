ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jeff Driskel believes Texans QB room has 'really good dynamic'

By John Hunter Crumpler
 4 days ago
2021 was a weird season for Jeff Driskel.

Driskel played five years of college football exclusively at the quarterback position. After being drafted in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he’d played five full seasons as an NFL quarterback with nine starts to his name.

Halfway through his first year in Houston, however, head coach David Culley and the Texans coaching staff asked Driskel to play tight end. A position that he had essentially zero experience with at any high level of football.

It was a bizarre switch and not exactly one that made sense to anyone either inside or outside the building. Despite this turmoil and adversity, Driskel was resigned to the Texans in March and promptly moved back to the quarterback position.

He’s been using the summer to go to various football camps and joined his teammate and Houston starting quarterback Davis Mills for the Davis Mills quarterback challenge last weekend. Speaking with the Texans Wire, Driskel commented on the special chemistry of the Houston quarterback room.

“It’s been great, we’ve got a really good group. A lot of guys that have played a lot of football, guys that know what they’re doing. There’s a lot of give and take in the room and we’re all working to get the same thing done which is win games. It’s a really good dynamic and it’s a fun group to be around.”

The quarterback room in Houston aside from Mills and Driskel is led by offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and also rosters quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Kevin Hogan. The group is considered to be a huge part of the supporting infrastructure that the Texans believe will elevate Davis Mills in 2022.

A year removed from what was a tumultuous season for everyone in Houston, Driskel is grateful to be a part of what the Texans are building and to return to the city for a second season.

“Year two has been great. Having the ability to not move your family around, getting to know your teammates, getting to know the staff, just getting to know the city as well has been great. It’s a great organization and we’re looking forward to a really great year and an opportunity to bounce back. An opportunity to win some games, get people back in the stands and back excited about the Texans again.”

