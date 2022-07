Beat The Heat & Stay Cool at these cooling stations throughout Brazoria County. Check out the Cooling stations Hours & Locations. Temperatures are continuing to rise this week and into the weekend! 🔥 Remember, Cooling Stations are NOW OPEN at all Brazoria County Libraries, The Dream Center, and Salvation Army in Freeport. Don't forget the Gulf Coast Transit District will provide free rides to these locations. See bcls.lib.tx.us/branc hes.asp?fbclid=IwAR3 lwsBLMSwSVlv8EP-1kOy dbfnusW0HZb0oCP for library locations and hours.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO