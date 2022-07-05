Masters champion Fred Couples on Saudi-backed golf tour: ‘I don’t like anything about it'

PGA TOUR players have a lot on the line at the Genesis Scottish Open — a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour — as they will be playing for the country's national title. Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel are competing for even bigger stakes at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. All are currently among the top players vying for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title. With just three weeks remaining in this year’s tight race, players in the Challenge accumulate their best two scores on one designated hole at every participating event — this week the 576-yard, par-5 16th hole. The player who best navigates these pivotal holes throughout the season wins the Aon Trophy and a $1 million prize – equal to what the LPGA Tour winner will take home in November.

