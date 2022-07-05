ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Masters champion Fred Couples on Saudi-backed golf tour: ‘I don’t like anything about it'

By Josh Schafer
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIV Golf held its second event over the weekend — this one in Portland, Oregon — and the backlash surrounding the Saudi Arabian-backed golf league continues. In a conversation with Yahoo Finance, golf legend Fred Couples bashed the startup league that’s plucking players from the PGA...

www.aol.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Aon Risk Reward Challenge Coming Down to Wire on PGA Tour

PGA TOUR players have a lot on the line at the Genesis Scottish Open — a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour — as they will be playing for the country's national title. Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Tommy Fleetwood and Billy Horschel are competing for even bigger stakes at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. All are currently among the top players vying for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge title. With just three weeks remaining in this year’s tight race, players in the Challenge accumulate their best two scores on one designated hole at every participating event — this week the 576-yard, par-5 16th hole. The player who best navigates these pivotal holes throughout the season wins the Aon Trophy and a $1 million prize – equal to what the LPGA Tour winner will take home in November.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods addresses cart concerns ahead of Open Championship

At the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland this week, Tiger Woods revealed that his body wasn’t physically ready to play in this year’s U.S. Open. However, the fifteen-time major champion said that he is ready to tee it up at St. Andrews for the 150th Open Championship. “I’ve...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy says it’s time for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to talk

In Rory McIlroy, the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan have had no more staunch an ally. The 32-year-old four-time major winner has come to the defense of both the organization and Monahan himself during the emergence of the renegade LIV Golf series, repeatedly claiming that the PGA Tour is the best place in the world to compete.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Golf.com

Why caddying on the PGA Tour is way, WAY harder than it looks

GULLANE, Scotland — They say firm turf and windy conditions separate great from average on the PGA Tour. Not just players. Caddies, too. “It makes us prove our worth,” Austin Gaugert told me a couple years ago, when he was caddying regularly for Alex Noren. Eighteen holes into looping at the Scottish Open, I can tell you with absolute certainty: it’s true.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Golf#Liv Golf#Yahoo Finance#Saudi Arabians#Washington Post#The New Golf League
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s latest LIV comments suggest the discussion is changing

As the breakaway LIV league has emerged as a legitimate threat to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, different figures have emerged as spokespeople for their respective parties. While some big-name pros have fled for the new tour, others have doubled down on their decision to stay. On the PGA Tour that has meant the emergence of pseudo-spokesmen like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm speaking out on its behalf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Brutal course setup leaves players frustrated at Genesis Scottish Open

GULLANE, Scotland — It is officially WInd Golf Season on the PGA Tour, here in Scotland, where everyone wants some of it. They just differ on how much of it they actually want. The amount of wind took center stage during the conclusion of Thursday’s first round at the...
GOLF
GolfWRX

LIV Golf Pro: I can’t go on social media without someone telling me to go die

Over the last couple of weeks, things have taken a far nastier turn in relations between the PGA and DP World tours and the LIV Golf Series. There was always going to be a fightback from the long-established organisations, perhaps wounded by the ease at which the Saudi-backed company has tempted away players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, and the expected fines and sanctions have led to counterclaims and remarkable turnarounds in the fortunes of some players.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Since J.T. Poston won John Deere Classic, caddie Aaron Flener says there's now time to 'wash our underwear' before heading to Open Championship at St. Andrews

“Conversations with Champions, presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek in collaboration with The Caddie Network, where we take you behind the scenes for a chat with the winning caddie from the most recent PGA Tour event. This week: Aaron Flener, caddie for J.T. Poston at the 2022 John Deere Classic.
GOLF
CBS Sports

PGA Tour, LPGA Tour cancel upcoming golf tournaments in China due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to China's ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions scheduled for Oct. 27-30. This marks the third straight season in which the event has been axed from the playing schedule. Rory McIlroy remains the reigning champion of the event, having won at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai in 2019.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Ex-Girlfriend Not Happy With Question

Following this Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia was asked about the recent allegations surrounding Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios is due to face court next month in Australia. This is because he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend in 2021. Tomljanovic and Kyrgios dated several years ago. A reporter asked her...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy