Phoenix, AZ

Frank Aazami’s Featured Listing: Hidden Gem at Hidden Canyon

By Christina
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the many joys of Southwest desert living at Hidden Canyon in the award-winning Las Sendas community of north Mesa. Should the lower-level flexspace be added, 6,000 square feet of man cave, wet bar, theater, craft room, living room and a lift to drop down your cars from above?....

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

Nicole Underwood

Check out the charm of Casa Grande's Main Street

Street Fair and Car ShowCasa Grande Main Street website. (Casa Grande, AZ) - Rural communities in Arizona have had a big impact on the state’s overall appeal and history. While Phoenix continues to lead as the sixth largest city in the country, the 340,104 living in rural Arizona (according to the 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau) have proud and rich traditions connecting the history of Arizona to present-day residents and visitors.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Greyson F

Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The West Valley's First Eegee's Is Now Open

Ex-Tucsonans rejoice, the first West Valley location of eegee's opens on July 7. The fast-food chain, which started in the Old Pueblo is famous for its grinder sandwiches, French fries topped with creamy ranch dressing, and frozen fruit blends that blur the line between a drink and dessert. In July...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Tex Earnhardt’s old ranch eyed for high-end homes

The last major piece of land in Chandler available for a large single-family residential subdivision is a historic property. And that ain’t no bull. “This is the last of the 40 acres – everything else is like peanuts,” said David de la Torre, the city’s planning manager. “Everything else is just smaller infill stuff. So this is kind of the end of an era for Chandler.”
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mici Italian is now open in Gilbert

Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado has opened its first Arizona location, bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food outside Colorado for the first time. Mici’s new restaurant is located in the Gilbert, Arizona community at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295.
GILBERT, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Sunset Point rest area will close to most travelers during renovation

Arizona transportation officials are planning a near total shutdown of a popular rest area on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. Sunset Point will only be open for commercial trucks during a monthslong renovation that starts July 11. The Arizona Department of Transportation is spending $7.5 million to renovate Sunset Point...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

The Peak Wellness Spa in north Scottsdale taking ‘biohacking’ to new heights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Peak Wellness Spa takes biohacking the body to a whole new level. Biohacking means changing your chemistry and physiology through science and self-experimentation to increase energy and vitality. At The Peak Wellness, they want to address your overall health through cryotherapy, PBM therapy, IV drip therapy, body shaping, oxygen therapy, PEMF, compression therapy, and aesthetics.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Circular Sun House on the market for $7.95M

The Norman Lykes Circular Sun House in Phoenix was Master Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s final design. The house is now on the market for $7,950,000. Enthusiasts and owners of the artist’s beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind homes all agree; they are like works of art to be lived in and appreciated. When it comes time to renovate one of these historic structures, the choices regarding how far to take the modifications often become quite complex.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chain Opens Newest Location

A local chain is opening a new restaurant.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to eating healthy, skipping the preservatives, and ditching the trans and processed fat that has a way of sneaking up into food, one of the best options to choose from is a raw fish restaurant. Sushi took the United States by storm years ago, and now it’s possible to find multiple sushi restaurants in just about any city in the country. And now, right on the sushi craze’s ankles, comes poke. This Hawaiian version of raw fish is served traditionally in a bowl, instead of a wrap. With the obvious similarities, one metro Phoenix restaurant decided to combine the two, and is now in the process of launching its fourth Valley restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Phoenix

PHENIX, Va. — Phoenix firefighters were able to quickly contain a massive structure fire in downtown Phoenix and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near 5th Avenue and Monroe Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Doshi Chicken & Cupbop Coming Soon to Chandler

A new fast-casual restaurant called Doshi Chicken & Cupbop will open this year in Chandler. The restaurant is currently finishing up construction at 4960 S. Alma School Road near the Snedigar Sports Complex. Doshi Chicken & Cupbop will specialize in Korean fare, particularly fried chicken and cup-bap, a street-food style...
CHANDLER, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Three Bites: A Finer Fajita

Valley chefs put hot rocks to good use with sizzling, scrumptious molcajete plates. The three-legged mortar and pestle known as a molcajete was originally used to grind grains and spices in Aztec and Mayan civilizations. Today, the volcanic stone vessels are also used to deliver sizzling food to the table in Mexican restaurants, providing a dramatic presentation for shared meals. At The Mexicano, executive chef Fidencio Alatriste serves three versions, including the Sonoran, with shrimp, carne asada and chicken ($39, pictured). Alatriste heats the molcajete to 500 degrees and drapes the proteins over the sides to start the cooking process along with onions, freshly roasted nopales and firm wedges of panela cheese. He then fills the scorching-hot vessel with a feisty dried chile broth tickled with lime juice, so every bite of steak, chicken and fish is tender and packed with flavor. Each order is bolstered with a side of refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, salsa and warm, house-made blue corn tortillas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdaleairpark.com

The ‘Black Sheep’: Eating out is fun, thanks to chef Joey Maggiore

Chef/restaurateur Joey Maggiore loves to keep things light at his Valley eateries. Hash Kitchen’s DJ spins tunes to keep the mood upbeat and, presumably, to awake the guests. The bustling Sicilian Butcher is filled with conversation — first dates, parents meeting their children’s suitors for the first time, and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

2-Bldg. Industrial Project Planned at 80th St. & Pecos

Centris Industrial – a REIT sponsored by CA Ventures – has plans to build a two-building, 412.2KSF industrial project at 80th Street and Pecos Road in Mesa. The first building will be 101.4KSF, with spaces divisible between 25KSF and 50KSF. The second building is planned at 310.8KSF, with spaces divisible between 50KSF and 100KSF.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: 72Sold, Mesa Fire, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

72SOLD, considered the #1 real estate brand in Arizona, and recently recognized as the leading home selling program in America, welcomed former 12News Arizona Midday Host Destry Jetton to its team. Jetton joins the 72SOLD leadership team as Vice President of Communications. In her new position Jetton will head up...
MESA, AZ

