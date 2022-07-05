ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State's appeal nullifies Judge's temporary block of Florida's 15-week abortion ban

First Coast News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Less than an hour after a Florida judge officially, yet temporarily, blocked the state's 15-week abortion ban – days after it took effect – his ruling has been automatically nullified because the state filed an appeal. Now, the law is back in effect...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Forced to Travel Out of State for Abortion After Roe Reversal

A 10-year-old Ohio girl had to travel out of state to undergo an abortion after she was referred by a child abuse doctor following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal, the Indianapolis Star reports. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indianapolis, told the newspaper she was the one to take the call from a colleague in Ohio seeking urgent help for the girl, who was six weeks and three days pregnant when the state’s six-week abortion ban suddenly took effect. The girl rushed to get the procedure done in Indiana, which is also expected to severely restrict or ban abortions in the next few weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling. For now, while the procedure is still legal in Indiana, providers say they’ve seen a surge in patients coming from Kentucky and Ohio. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few short weeks we will have no ability to provide that care,” Bernard was quoted saying.
OHIO STATE
UPI News

South Carolina abortion ban goes into effect

June 28 (UPI) -- A South Carolina law to restrict most abortions has gone into effect after a federal judge lifted a block put against it, state officials said. The state's Republican attorney general, Alan Wilson, announced Monday that its law to ban abortions after about six weeks was now in effect.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

The Florida HQ for Trump's would-be coup

The 11th-hour plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep President Trump in power was hatched not in the West Wing, but in the palm-ringed confines of Mar-a-Lago, the mansion on Florida's east coast built by Marjorie Merriweather Post.Completed in 1927, the wealthy businesswoman and socialite's 100-plus-room estate, 175 miles southeast of Tampa, was designed to be used for the greater good, as a presidential retreat and sanctuary for visiting heads of state.The so-called Southern White House isn't the first Florida place-name to be associated with a president, but the irony of this once-peaceful setting as the central command for...
TAMPA, FL
MSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is avoiding talking about abortion

Republicans across the country are rushing to craft new state laws restricting or banning abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But one of the most prominent members of their party has been conspicuously missing in action: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. After...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Florida Supreme Court#U S Constitution#Politics Courts#Politics State#Leon County Circuit#The Florida Constitution
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Reacts With Indifference and Sarcasm to Gavin Newsom’s Independence Day TV Adverts

Let in June it emerged that California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, had paid around $105,000 to buy some TV advertising time in Florida, for July 4th. It was initially unclear what the substance of his advertising would be - perhaps an appeal to lure back Californians who have abandoned his state in favor of Florida, or maybe a launch of a presidential run for the 2024 election.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida judge blocks state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy

A Florida judge has moved to temporarily block a state law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a day before the law was scheduled to take effect, following a legal challenge arguing that the law approved by Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year “blatantly” violates the state’s constitution.The temporary injunction to be issued by Leon County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper follows a US Supreme Court decision to strike down constitutional right to an abortion, sending the decision back to individual states.It is among a wave of state-level court orders to freeze anti-abortion laws and so-called “trigger” laws...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NBC News

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked a lower court order that had allowed clinics in the state to continue performing abortions even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it’s landmark 1973 ruling that confirmed a constitutional right to abortion. It was not immediately clear whether...
TEXAS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Big shot: Florida congressional candidate to give away AR-15s in fundraiser

A Florida fundraiser will be giving away "custom-made AR-15s," a Republican congressional candidate announced Wednesday. James Judge, a Republican candidate to represent Florida's 14th Congressional District, is hosting a drawing in which up to four participants will receive custom AR-15s from Spike's Tactical. He says the fundraiser is a response to Congress passing bipartisan gun reform legislation last month.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy