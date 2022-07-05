ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Virtual Public Meeting about Coyotes with Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife Representative

Please join us on Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 6:30pm for a Virtual Public Meeting regarding the Coyote population in Town. A representative from the Massachusetts Division...

capecoddaily.com

Pandemic EBT Benefit Funding in Mass. Extended Through Summer

BOSTON – More money has been provided for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits in Massachusetts. State officials announced that the program, which was created to offer more food security for children across the state who weren’t able to attend school or childcare due to COVID-19, will be funded through the summer. The… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

What the US Military Spends in Massachusetts

The U.S. military budget is the largest in the world, and by a wide margin. The Biden administration recently submitted a defense budget of $773 billion for fiscal 2023 - which is more than the combined budgets of the next 10 highest-spending countries combined. While the size of the defense...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart's Newest Stores Coming to Hawaii and Massachusetts

Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer HMart will open two new stores this month—one in the Aloha State and the other in the Bay State, according to HMart’s website. The chain, established in New York in 1982 as Han Ah Reum (a Korean phrase meaning “arm full of groceries”), said its newest locations will bein Pearl City, Hawaii, and Quincy, Massachusetts.
PEARL CITY, HI
94.9 HOM

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
POLITICS
WSBS

Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)

One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Best hospitals in Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth named among the best by Stacker

In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
PIX11

CDC: Deadly listeria outbreak spanning 10 states linked to ice cream

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has tied a Florida-based ice cream company to a multistate listeria outbreak. The CDC believes Big Olaf Creamery, a brand of ice cream only sold in Florida, may be to blame. Of the 17 people interviewed by the CDC, 14 reported eating ice cream before experiencing symptoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston Globe

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market (July edition)

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the state has gone up 9 percent since March, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released Friday. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,400 in June, which reflects an increase of 2 percent over May. Meanwhile, the median rent for a one-bedroom climbed to $2,861 in Cambridge, the most expensive city on the list. That rent reflects a 2.58 percent increase over May and a 9.24 percent jump in the past three months. (ApartmentAdvisor analyzes listings on its website to reach its findings.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Massachusetts lobstermen back in water facing new challenges

(The Center Square) – Lobstermen in Massachusetts are back in the water and facing a variety of challenges. Fishermen were grounded due to right whale protections. The battle now is a combination of high fuel costs and lower prices at fisheries, raising the cost of fishing operations. “If the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

