Virtual Public Meeting about Coyotes with Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife Representative

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the state has gone up 9 percent since March, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released Friday. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,400 in June, which reflects an increase of 2 percent over May. Meanwhile, the median rent for a one-bedroom climbed to $2,861 in Cambridge, the most expensive city on the list. That rent reflects a 2.58 percent increase over May and a 9.24 percent jump in the past three months. (ApartmentAdvisor analyzes listings on its website to reach its findings.)
