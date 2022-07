One moment can change someone's life forever, and it did for one star Beaufort High School athlete. Two weeks ago, Anderson Jones was left unable to walk after severe head and spinal injuries. In the days following the incident, he has been at the Medical University of South Carolina. But, on Thursday, Jones left for the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, and he received a warm goodbye from his fellow Beaufort Eagles.

