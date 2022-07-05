Student voices: How youth can influence the (Up)state of climate change

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute director and Furman University alumna Nancy Kennedy spoke to Kathy Laughlin of The Greenville News about the impact OLLI has on Greenville area residents. Predominantly volunteer-driven, OLLI offers classes throughout the year ranging from fine arts to pickleball. “It is the purest form of learning,” said Kennedy, an English alumna who received a master’s in mass communications from the University of South Carolina. “There are no grades. No one is required to be here. The teacher and the students are here because they want to be, and they want to interact and share information. That is what makes this program special,” she added.

