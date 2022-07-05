ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Student voices: How youth can influence the (Up)state of climate change

By Tina Underwood, Contributor
furman.edu
 4 days ago

In partnership with the Greenville Journal, The Riley Institute at Furman University presents an annual student op-ed contest "Mightier than the Sword." The inaugural winner of this year's event went to Furman's Chloe Sandifer-Stech '23...

news.furman.edu

furman.edu

OLLI at Furman University helps senior adults continue their search for knowledge

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute director and Furman University alumna Nancy Kennedy spoke to Kathy Laughlin of The Greenville News about the impact OLLI has on Greenville area residents. Predominantly volunteer-driven, OLLI offers classes throughout the year ranging from fine arts to pickleball. “It is the purest form of learning,” said Kennedy, an English alumna who received a master’s in mass communications from the University of South Carolina. “There are no grades. No one is required to be here. The teacher and the students are here because they want to be, and they want to interact and share information. That is what makes this program special,” she added.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Conor Bready and Colin Burdette named Beckman Scholars

Conor Bready ’24 stopped mid-sentence when he first got the notification. Bready, of Highland, New York, was out at lunch with a couple of friends when he learned he had received one of two Furman University Beckman Scholar Program honors from the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. The other Beckman Scholar is chemistry major Colin Burdette ’23 of Livingston, New Jersey.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

SC inmates given chance to record bedtime stories thanks to donors

A Father’s Voice was created in 2016 by a cohort of The Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative, and it continues to make an impact on the lives of incarcerated parents and their children. The project allows for inmates on good behavior to tell a story using a recordable book, which is then sent to their children. Bryan Stirling, director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and a Riley Institute DLI Fellow, spoke to WYFF News 4 about the project.
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Furman alumna, Elizabeth Allen, makes Guinness World Record

For Furman University education alumna Elizabeth Allen ’20 M’22, what started as tiny paper airplanes thrown in the direction of a classmate soon became an obsession to break a world record. Allen, a 3rd-grade teacher at Cherrydale Elementary, now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest chain crafted with Starburst candy wrappers. Her accomplishment was picked up by FOX Carolina News and Myrtle Beach SC News.
GREENVILLE, SC

