Phoenix, AZ

Four Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix New Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dog days of summer officially arrive this week, which means temperatures are only going to get hotter and more miserable over the next couple of months. The best thing to do, though, is to try and stay busy in order to make the summer go by more quickly. Even better,...

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

Phoenix New Times

The West Valley's First Eegee's Is Now Open

Ex-Tucsonans rejoice, the first West Valley location of eegee's opens on July 7. The fast-food chain, which started in the Old Pueblo is famous for its grinder sandwiches, French fries topped with creamy ranch dressing, and frozen fruit blends that blur the line between a drink and dessert. In July...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

10 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

July 5-31 This powerful story has been told in an array of mediums, but we all know the stage musical is the best version. Call for times and ticket prices. Gammage Auditorium, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, 480-965-3434, asugammage.com. Music fan? Make sure to read our 5 Concerts to Check...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Metro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a brand new Italian joint called it quits and a few spaces underwent an evolution of sorts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Nine Nerdy Things to Do This July in Metro Phoenix

Hot geek summer is in full swing and there are plenty of nerdy events to do around the Valley during the month of July. You can dress up as Max from Stranger Things and dance to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” Or watch a local artist create a comic book in the span of a day. Or even hang out with people cosplaying slasher film villains like Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees at the annual horror fandom convention Mad Monster Party Arizona. Locals can also interact with other cold-blooded creatures at ReptiCon Phoenix or All Puppet Players’ staging of a Jurassic Park parody.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix foregoes some Lake Mead water

Phoenix officials last week said they’re doing their part to shore up the plummeting water level in Lake Mead by leaving 14,000 acre feet of Colorado River water there and looking for alternative sources. The city could get as much as $7.8 million in return to the action, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdaleairpark.com

A Sweet Spot: Indian Bend and Scottsdale roads bustle with activity

For more than 100 years, the area around Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads has attracted modest farmers, land speculators, captains of industry, Arabian horse and Angus cattle breeders, tourists, railroad history buffs, family picnics, veterans, civic group events, shoppers and diners. Soon it will add a new dimension — a...
phoenixmag.com

Three Bites: A Finer Fajita

Valley chefs put hot rocks to good use with sizzling, scrumptious molcajete plates. The three-legged mortar and pestle known as a molcajete was originally used to grind grains and spices in Aztec and Mayan civilizations. Today, the volcanic stone vessels are also used to deliver sizzling food to the table in Mexican restaurants, providing a dramatic presentation for shared meals. At The Mexicano, executive chef Fidencio Alatriste serves three versions, including the Sonoran, with shrimp, carne asada and chicken ($39, pictured). Alatriste heats the molcajete to 500 degrees and drapes the proteins over the sides to start the cooking process along with onions, freshly roasted nopales and firm wedges of panela cheese. He then fills the scorching-hot vessel with a feisty dried chile broth tickled with lime juice, so every bite of steak, chicken and fish is tender and packed with flavor. Each order is bolstered with a side of refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, salsa and warm, house-made blue corn tortillas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#Phoenix Mercury#New York Liberty#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Bartenders#Dance#Things To Do#The Lion King#Disney#African#Asu#South Forest Avenue
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
Phoenix New Times

City of Phoenix Wants to Divert Calls From Its Police

Parking tickets, welfare checks, minor car crashes — these are all duties that the city of Phoenix soon wants to transfer out of the hands of its police force. In October 2021, the city commissioned Arizona State University researchers to study the Phoenix Police Department to determine which calls might be diverted away from the cops. The study seemed inspired partly by calls from local activists, who had renewed their calls for alternatives to policing during the uprisings over the murder of George Floyd. But the work was also embraced by the city’s police force, which was hoping to find ways to lessen a growing call volume.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

Valley housing market dashing toward balance

The Valley’s leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro housing market last week predicted that the entire region could see a balanced market — with supply meeting demand — by September. Buckeye is almost there, according to the Cromford Report, and likely will be the first to achieve...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Sunset Point rest area will close to most travelers during renovation

Arizona transportation officials are planning a near total shutdown of a popular rest area on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. Sunset Point will only be open for commercial trucks during a monthslong renovation that starts July 11. The Arizona Department of Transportation is spending $7.5 million to renovate Sunset Point...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

East Valley bridge over I-10 to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

PHOENIX – An East Valley bridge over Interstate 10 will be closed for two weeks starting next week for work related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, authorities said Wednesday. Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions between Pointe Parkway on the west side of I-10 in Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ

