Terrell, TX

Firefighters fend off structure damage in wildland fire

By Mathew Richards
 3 days ago
TERRELL, Texas — Firefighters from multiple fire departments were able to fend off a 5-acre wildland fire and prevent structure damage on Sunday, July 3, 2022. At approximately 2:41 p.m., the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass and woods fire...

ketr.org

July 6 Newscast: Fannin County grass fire burns 21 acres near Trenton

Yesterday in Fannin County, firefighters from Trenton and other nearby communities helped to put out a large grass fire that burned 21 acres near the intersection of CR 4630 and 4635. Crews from Bailey, Bonham, Randolph, Westminster, Whitewright, and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on scene. That blaze was the largest of the grass fires battled by fire departments around the region Tuesday. Today, the Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger across most of the region as very high to high. Outdoor burning was banned yesterday in Hunt, Fannin, and Rains counties. Those counties join Dallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties, which already had burn bans in place. The ban includes a prohibition on campfires and fire pits, although outdoor grilling is permitted with enclosed devices designed for cooking.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Backup Stretches for Miles After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Southern Dallas

One person was sent to a hospital following a crash involving eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler, deputies say. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 before J.J. Lemmon Road. Deputies counted eight vehicles and an 18-wheeler damaged in the two left lanes.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

I-20 reopen after partial shutdown due to two crashes

DALLAS — Two crashes involving five vehicles had shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southeastern Dallas County on Tuesday morning. The crash was on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Dowdy Ferry Road. The Dallas Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a major multi-vehicle accident at 4:49 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Fatal crash reported on State Highway 78

A fatal crash occurred on State Highway 78 at the intersection of Murphy Road Wednesday, July 6. A July 6 news release by the Sachse Police Department confirmed the crash took place around 5 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car. The car was attempting to make a left turn onto Murphy Road when it was struck by the motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on Hwy 78.
SACHSE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Police respond to arson call in West Plano

Plano Police Department officers responded to a report of arson and four incidents of aggravated assault, according to community crime map data for the week of June 29-July 5. At 9:23 p.m. July 2, officers with the Plano Police Department responded to an arson call at a medical building on the 6400 block of W. Parker Road in West Plano.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

Man, woman found dead in Southlake home

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman found in a Southlake home. Someone called 911 around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday morning to a home on Regency Court. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Right now, police have very little information that they are...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
nypressnews.com

'Shift happens' | A weather warning for your home's foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. "We have been extremely busy," said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Van Zandt County Jail removed from state non-compliant list

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A state commission has removed the Van Zandt County Jail from its non-compliant list following an inspection. A previous report noted that medication distribution wasn't recorded, magistrate was not notified in enough time for mental health screenings, and that there was not sufficient documentation of face-to-face observations for violent inmates. These issues were mostly paperwork issues, Then-Sheriff Steve Hendrix said at the time.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Police Chief Geron gives 'State of the Department' remarks

ROCKWALL, TX (July 6, 2022) Rockwall Police Department Chief Max Geron shared the following at last night's Rockwall City Council meeting:. "It has been my great honor to serve the citizens of Rockwall as your Police Chief for the last 2 ½ years. I am honored and excited to accept a senior director position with a national policy institute focused on health and public safety. This is a wonderful opportunity that will allow me to have a broad, national impact of my chosen profession of policing.
ROCKWALL, TX
