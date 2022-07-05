Firefighters fend off structure damage in wildland fire

Yesterday in Fannin County, firefighters from Trenton and other nearby communities helped to put out a large grass fire that burned 21 acres near the intersection of CR 4630 and 4635. Crews from Bailey, Bonham, Randolph, Westminster, Whitewright, and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on scene. That blaze was the largest of the grass fires battled by fire departments around the region Tuesday. Today, the Texas A&M Forest Service rates fire danger across most of the region as very high to high. Outdoor burning was banned yesterday in Hunt, Fannin, and Rains counties. Those counties join Dallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Wood counties, which already had burn bans in place. The ban includes a prohibition on campfires and fire pits, although outdoor grilling is permitted with enclosed devices designed for cooking.

FANNIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO