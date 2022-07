The first reviews for the new Apple M2 processor are noting that the CPU core performance improvements over the M1 are mediocre at best with up to 18% gains mostly due to the jump to LPDDR5 memory. However, the iGPU side is where the M2 shines. Granted, it is not more than 50% faster as suggested by some preliminary 3DMark tests, yet it is still a considerable improvement over the M1, to the point where the respectable 35% gains can even cause problems for AMD’s new Radeon 680M in certain games, as revealed by a review provided by Hardware Unboxed.

COMPUTERS ・ 23 HOURS AGO