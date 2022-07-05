Rebel Wilson Is Being Praised For Her Candid Post About Gaining Weight On Vacation And Reminding Her Followers That “Your Weight Doesn’t Define You”

As fans continue to speculate about when Meri Brown may finally be ready to leave her failed marriage to Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star took to social media to share more motivational messages about moving on from difficult situations."Let it go," a quote shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16, read. "Something beautiful wants to grow in its place."The post was followed by a similar message preaching self love and forgiveness. "Whatever it is, forgive yourself," it said. "You did your best. Let it go."Although the mom-of-one remains spiritually married to her husband, they've been open about...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO