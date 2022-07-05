ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Shared Steamy Pics of Herself Making Out With Her Boyfriend

By Iris Goldsztajn
 2 days ago

It's the summer of love for Bella Hadid.

The supermodel just shared two very steamy pics of herself making out with boyfriend Marc Kalman on Instagram , and OMG.

In the photos, the lovebirds are sharing a passionate kiss in a New York City street (it looks like Soho to me, a foreigner). Kalman's hands are grazing Hadid's butt, and her right foot is propped up against the wall.

Hadid didn't caption the post, because it very much speaks for itself, let's be honest.

Her famous friends had more to say about it all, however: Rapper Kevin Abstract commented the straight-to-the point, "Omfg." Musician Charlotte Lawrence wrote, "best people." Fellow model Salem Mitchell chimed in, "i love love." (ME TOO!)

Even Marc Jacobs contributed a trio of red heart emojis.

Anyway, the second most notable thing about these photos is Hadid's flawless as ever outfit. She wore a micro miniskirt in denim with a yellow belt, knee-high white socks and dad sneakers, and a retro sweatshirt in shades of brown. Her very on-trend sunglasses rested on top of her head for the photo shoot.

Kalman, as for him, wore baggy pants and a tank top.

The couple started dating sometime last year, and became Instagram-official in the summer of 2021 . Kalman is an art director, and met Hadid through work projects. "He has been the creative behind many fashion projects and they have crossed paths several times,' an insider told E! News at the time.

They added, "She's introduced him to her family and they all think he's a great guy."

Hadid previously dated The Weeknd , and was also rumored to have had a relationship with Drake .

