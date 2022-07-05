ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Bacon showcases daughter Sosie's singing voice on folksy Taylor Swift cover

By Carson Blackwelder
 2 days ago
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, FILE

If Kevin Bacon's family weren't already an acting dynasty, they'd make a great band.

The "Footloose" actor shared a video on Sunday in which he, wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter, Sosie Bacon, perform a folksy rendition of Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton's song "I Bet You Think About Me" off Swift's "Red" album, which was released in 2012 before getting the Taylor's Version treatment last year.

"If animals could sing, we imagine they'd join in on this @taylorswift @chrisstapleton jam," the actor, who turns 64 on July 8, captioned the video. "But they can't, so @sosiebacon, @kyrasedgwickofficial and I decided to sing it for them. #GoatSongs."

The clip features Sosie, 30, singing while Bacon plays an acoustic guitar. Sedgwick, 56, assists by putting the harmonica in front of Bacon so he can play that when the song calls for it. Eventually, the Hollywood parents join Sosie on background vocals.

While it doesn't appear Swift or Stapleton have responded to the cover just yet, Bacon's post has since garnered positive reactions from "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn, who shared a clapping emoji, and comedian Chelsea Handler, who wrote in the comments, "I'm down with this."

In additon to Sosie, Bacon and Sedgwick, who married in 1988, are also parents to son Travis, 33.

