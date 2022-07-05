ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

13 free agents signed by the Colts this offseason

By Kevin Hickey
 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts had a pretty busy offseason once free agency got underway and even though they didn’t come out of the gates hot, they made several moves to bring new players in.

We already looked at the Colts’ free agents who signed with other teams this offseason. Now, we are focusing our attention on the outside free agents the Colts brought in.

For clarity purposes, we are including only the outside free agents who signed with the Colts after the start of the new league year. So the futures contracts and players who re-signed with the Colts won’t appear on this list.

Moves can still be made, of course, but here are 13 free agents the Colts signed this offseason and where they last played:

13. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (Minnesota Vikings)

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller reveals just how short Cowboys' offer was to bring him home

The Dallas Cowboys had egg on their faces following the fiasco with Randy Gregory. After trading away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns on March 12, for a fifth-round pick, it looked like the team was going to be able to retain their biggest free agent. Only things fell apart after the sides agreed on five years, $70 million, over some language within the specifics of the deal. Gregory ended up in Denver with the Broncos for the same contract, minus the testy clause.
DALLAS, TX
Falcon Report

Falcons Forgotten: Who Employs Best New QB and WR Duo in NFL?

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback and receiver rooms look a lot different than they did a year ago. With the trade for quarterback Marcus Mariota while adding quarterback Desmond Ridder and Drake London in the NFL Draft, the fate of Falcons aerial attack rests with Mariota's ability to develop chemistry with Atlanta's receivers. The good news is, London fully participated in Atlanta's minicamps after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in October that kept him out of the NFL Draft combine.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was not a Baker Mayfield fan in 2018

On Wednesday, the Browns made a deal with the Carolina Panthers that sent Mayfield there in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. That could rise to a fourth-round pick based on Mayfield’s playing time. Why such a low return for the Browns? Well, the Panthers will take on $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18,858 million salary in 2022, the Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, and Mayfield has agreed to eat the rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons blows past comp in foot race

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons just might be the ultimate athlete across sports. This summer, he’s shown his ability to put the bat on the ball in outstanding performances in multiple softball games. He also showed his stuff on the basketball court (see below). Dallas fans know just how lightning quick he is based on his exploits on the field and although he already won the NFL’s fastest man competition in February, he may be working to cement his legacy.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

