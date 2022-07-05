ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Right Ventricular Hypertrophy?

Cover picture for the articleThe right ventricle is one of the two lower chambers of the heart. It receives deoxygenated blood (blood in which oxygen has been removed) from the body and then pumps this blood to the lungs to receive oxygen. Right ventricular hypertrophy, also known as right ventricular enlargement, is a thickening of...

Medical News Today

What to know about phentermine and heart failure

A link may exist between phentermine and heart failure. There are rare reports of valvular heart disease in people who have taken this anti-obesity drug. Valvular heart disease involves damage to one or more of the valves in the heart. These valves open and close to regulate blood flow. Additionally,...
Medical News Today

Beta-blockers and COPD: Benefits and risks

Beta-blockers are medications that doctors may recommend for cardiovascular disease, which is common in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). However, their use is not without controversy. COPD is a progressive lung disease that makes breathing difficult. Some researchers have concerns that beta-blockers may increase mortality for those with...
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
